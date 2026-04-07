/C O R R E C T I O N -- O Positiv Health/

In the news release, O Positiv Launches Nationwide at Meijer, issued 7-April-2026 by O Positiv Health over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

O Positiv Launches Nationwide at Meijer

The launch features nine of O Positiv's best-sellers, now available in Meijer's Women's Health category

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv Health, the brand behind the #1 best-selling URO Vaginal Probiotic1, announces its debut at Meijer, bringing nine of its bestselling products to stores across the Midwest. The launch represents a major step in the brand's mission to make women's health solutions accessible wherever women shop, noting the brand's second major retail expansion just this year, and first foray into Grocery. All four of O Positiv's product lines—URO, FLO, MENO, and PREGGO—will be available at Meijer, providing a robust suite of products that support women for every stage of life.

"This launch is about showing up for women nationwide — with products that actually work and are easy to find," said Bobby Bitton, Co-Founder and CEO of O Positiv Health. "We couldn't be more excited to introduce O Positiv to them and to finally have a home on Meijer shelves."

The nine products launching at Meijer include:

URO Vaginal Probiotic: The #1 best-selling vaginal probiotic 1 designed to promote vaginal odor balance and support a healthy vaginal microbiome.*

URO Vaginal Mood + Moisture: A targeted supplement combining ingredients to support vaginal moisture and mood balance, designed for women navigating stress and arousal.

The #1 best-selling vaginal probiotic designed to promote vaginal odor balance and support a healthy vaginal microbiome.* A targeted supplement combining ingredients to support vaginal moisture and mood balance, designed for women navigating stress and arousal. URO Urinary Tract: A daily supplement formulated to support urinary tract health and comfort.

A daily supplement formulated to support urinary tract health and comfort. URO Metabolism + Probiotic: A metabolism support formula designed to support health weight management, metabolism, and reduce bloating.

A metabolism support formula designed to support health weight management, metabolism, and reduce bloating. FLO Ovarian Support : A hormone-balancing supplement formulated to support ovarian health, promote regular cycles, and healthy weight management.

: A hormone-balancing supplement formulated to support ovarian health, promote regular cycles, and healthy weight management. PREGGO Prenatal + Probiotic: A 2-in-1 prenatal vitamin and probiotic supporting digestive health, immune function, and essential nutrient delivery for mom and baby throughout pregnancy.

A 2-in-1 prenatal vitamin and probiotic supporting digestive health, immune function, and essential nutrient delivery for mom and baby throughout pregnancy. MENO Menopause Relief: A daily capsule formulated to relieve common menopause symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats, and mood changes.

A daily capsule formulated to relieve common menopause symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats, and mood changes. MENO Vaginal Moisture: A targeted supplement to support vaginal moisture and comfort during and after menopause.

A targeted supplement to support vaginal moisture and comfort during and after menopause. MENO Brain + Memory: A formula designed to support focus, memory, and cognitive clarity for women who are 40+.

O Positiv's launch at Meijer reflects surging consumer demand for science-backed women's health solutions across every life stage. O Positiv is now available across 85 Meijer stores on endcap, and will expand into 270 total stores in May of this year. Learn more about our products and where to find them in stores nationwide at opositiv.com.

For more information, visit www.opositiv.com.

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is a women's health brand focused on delivering science-backed, stigma-free solutions for vaginal wellness, including PMS, menopause, vaginal, digestive, and hormonal concerns—while helping break down long-standing taboos in women's health. With more than 200,000 five-star reviews and category-leading performance across Target, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and OPositiv.com, O Positiv has become one of the fastest-scaling brands in women's wellness. The portfolio includes URO Vaginal Probiotic, the #1 best-selling vaginal probiotic1 designed to combat vaginal odor* and a top-performing intimate care SKU nationwide, alongside FLO PMS and MENO Menopause Gummies, the #1 best-selling menopause relief gummy supplement nationwide*2.

O Positiv is building an omnichannel ecosystem rooted in accessibility, education, and measurable results. Through its State of the Vagina Report, O Positiv shines a light on the real experiences women face and works to normalize typically taboo conversations around intimate health. The brand further supports women's wellbeing through its partnership with the American Cancer Society, where it serves as the leading mission-impact sponsor of the Santa Monica 5K walk. Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Footnotes

Byzzer Total FMCG Dollar Sales 26 weeks ending 03/07/26 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 03/17/26 Byzzer Total FMCG retail sales 12 weeks ending 9/27/25, Junglescout Amazon sales for menopause gummy supplements, 30 days ending 11/10/25

Correction: Hyperlink in the fifth paragraph has been updated.

SOURCE O Positiv Health