O Positiv Health Releases Its First Prenatal, PREGGO Prenatal + Probiotic

An OBGYN-formulated prenatal supplement designed to support baby's development and mom's wellbeing throughout pregnancy—from morning sickness to vaginal health*

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv Health, the leading women's health brand redefining categories from PMS to menopause, announced the launch of PREGGO Prenatal + Probiotic , a science-backed daily supplement formulated to support both fetal development and maternal wellness from preconception through postpartum*.

Preggo Prenatal Product

Unlike standard prenatals that focus solely on vitamins and minerals, PREGGO Prenatal + Probiotic targets the real, everyday challenges of pregnancy—including occasional morning sickness, digestive changes, and vaginal health.* With a thoughtful blend of essential nutrients like methylfolate, choline, omegas, and iron—plus probiotics, ginger, and vitamin B6—the formula is designed to support baby's growth while helping moms feel stronger, more comfortable, and more supported during their pregnancy journey.*

"I recommend these nutrients to every expecting mom—omegas, folate, and probiotics to support baby's development, mom's microbiome, and ease common pregnancy symptoms like nausea and constipation," said Dr. Kendra Segura, OBGYN, MD, MPH, FACOG, from O Positiv's Medical Advisory Board. "What I love about PREGGO Prenatal + Probiotic is that it bridges the gap between what most prenatals provide and what pregnant people actually need. It's comprehensive, science-backed, and designed with real pregnancy in mind."

Why PREGGO Prenatal + Probiotic Is Different:

Provides essential nutrients to support baby's brain, bone, and overall fetal development*

Contains probiotics to promote gut and vaginal microbiome balance*

Supports bowel regularity, addressing occasional constipation and diarrhea*

Helps relieve occasional morning sickness and nausea with vitamin B6 and ginger*

Safe for pregnancy, OBGYN-formulated, and developed for daily use from preconception through postpartum

Bobby Bitton, Co-Founder and CEO, continues: "Our customers told us existing prenatals weren't meeting their needs—whether it was tolerability, ingredient quality, or addressing common pregnancy concerns. PREGGO Prenatal + Probiotic is the result of years of research and dedication, crafted to give moms a prenatal they can feel truly confident taking."

PREGGO Prenatal + Probiotic is available now on OPositiv.com , retailing at $31.99 for a 30-day supply.

With clinically studied ingredients†, OBGYN expertise, and O Positiv's ongoing mission to support women at every stage of life, PREGGO Prenatal + Probiotic sets a new standard for modern prenatal care.

For more information, visit www.opositiv.com .

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is a brand dedicated to prioritizing women's health by offering effective products that address historically overlooked health issues, delivering results you can feel. As the #1 fastest growing brand in Target4, the brand's lineup includes solutions like the MENO Menopause Gummy , the #1 OB/GYN recommended menopause relief gummy2, as well as best-selling FLO PMS to help uncomfortable PMS symptoms and URO Vaginal Probiotic , #1 vaginal probiotic designed to combat vaginal odor*. With more than 165K five-star reviews3, O Positiv is on a mission to challenge taboos and provide solutions for vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual, and menopausal health. To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works closely with the American Cancer Society and is the leading sponsor of their annual 5K walk in Santa Monica, California. Shop all O Positiv products at OPositiv.com and nationwide at Walmart, Target, and CVS. Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

†All O Positiv formulations contain 1+ studied dose

Footnotes

Byzzer Total FMCG Retail Sales 12 weeks ending 6/28/25 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 7/14/25 Among US OB-GYNs in IQVIA ProVoice surveys of n=300 OB-GYNs Aggregated review count across opositiv.com, Shop App, TTS, and AMZ, all products, as of 10/2/25 Of significant FMCG brands, excludes brands with total dollar sales for the quarter less than $100; Circana IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 12 weeks ending 3/23/25 and IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 12 weeks ending 12/29/24

SOURCE O Positiv Health