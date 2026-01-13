O Positiv Expands at Target with Three New Women's Health Innovations

The brand introduces new brain, aging, and metabolic support products now available nationwide at Target.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv, the women's health brand redefining care for every stage of a woman's life, has announced the expansion of its Target assortment with the addition of three new science-backed products: MENO Brain Health + Memory Support, MENO Healthy Aging Collagen & Protein Powder, and URO Metabolism + Probiotic, now available at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com.

The launch reflects O Positiv's continued commitment to making high-quality, innovative women's health solutions more accessible through expanded retail partnerships. "Expanding our lineup at Target allows us to meet women where they already shop and make proactive health support more accessible," said Brianna Bitton, co-founder of O Positiv. "These new additions were created to address real, often-overlooked needs — from menopause-related brain fog to muscle health and metabolism — with clinically studied, science-backed ingredients women can trust."

MENO Brain Health + Memory Support is designed for women navigating brain fog and cognitive changes associated with perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause.* The formula features clinically studied doses of phosphatidylserine to support cognitive performance and healthy learning and sage leaf extract to support memory, concentration, and menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes.* It also contains Huperzine A and creatine to help support long-term brain health.*

MENO Healthy Aging Collagen & Protein Powder is a daily, chocolate-flavored collagen and protein powder formulated to support the mental and physical health of women.* Women typically lose muscle mass every year after 30, accelerating after 50 to up to a 10% loss per decade5. Powered by whey protein and collagen, the formula is fortified with prebiotics and probiotics, chromium picolinate, and essential nutrients including vitamins C and K, B-complex vitamins, and Asian ginseng to help support healthy muscle mass, bone density, joints, skin elasticity, and healthy hair, skin, and nails.*

URO Metabolism + Probiotic combines metabolism-supporting nutrients with a targeted probiotic blend to deliver both immediate and long-term benefits.* The formula includes chromium picolinate to support appetite regulation and healthy blood sugar levels, vitamin B12 to help convert food into energy,* and caffeine and green coffee extract to support metabolism, weight management, energy, and focus.* A targeted probiotic blend featuring B. lactis Fit™, Akkermansia, and L. gasseri helps support digestive health, gut lining integrity, and reduced bloat over time.*

O Positiv continues to build on its growing presence at Target, delivering science-backed solutions for women's health across hormonal, vaginal, digestive, pregnancy, menopause, and healthy aging.

MENO Brain Health + Memory Support, MENO Healthy Aging Collagen & Protein Powder, and URO Metabolism + Probiotic are now available nationwide at Target stores and on Target.com.

For more information, visit www.opositiv.com.

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is a brand dedicated to prioritizing women's health by offering effective products that address historically overlooked health issues, delivering results you can feel. As the #1 fastest growing brand in Target3, the brand's lineup includes solutions like the MENO Menopause Gummy, the #1 OB/GYN recommended menopause relief gummy1, as well as best-selling FLO PMS to help uncomfortable PMS symptoms and URO Vaginal Probiotic, #1 vaginal probiotic nationwide designed to combat vaginal odor4*. With more than 165K five-star reviews2, O Positiv is on a mission to challenge taboos and provide solutions for vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual, and menopausal health. To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv is a proud partner and sponsor for both the American Cancer Society and the Society for Women's Health Research. Shop all O Positiv products at OPositiv.com and nationwide at Walmart, Target, and CVS. Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Footnotes

Among US OB-GYNs in IQVIA ProVoice surveys of n=300 OB-GYNs Aggregated review count across opositiv.com, Shop App, TTS, and AMZ, all products, as of 10/2/25 Of significant FMCG brands, excludes brands with total dollar sales for the quarter less than $100; Circana IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 12 weeks ending 3/23/25 and IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 12 weeks ending 12/29/24 Byzzer Total FMCG Retail Sales 12 weeks ending 9/27/25 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 11/10/25 Peer-reviewed study on age-related muscle strength decline in women; PubMed Central (PMCID: PMC12565082)

