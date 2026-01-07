O Positiv Health's 2026 State of the Vagina Report Uncovers the Systemic Gaps Preventing Progress in Women's Health

Findings from 3,169 women highlight critical disparities in education, care, and clinical guidance — underscoring the urgent need for accessible, evidence-based information.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv Health , the women's health brand that supports women from their first period to well beyond their last, today released the 2026 State of the Vagina Report , showcasing how critically overlooked women's needs and education remain in the healthcare industry. Grounded in responses from more than 3,000 women, the report explores topics often stigmatized, ignored, or considered taboo, reinforcing O Positiv's mission to break down barriers and bring long-overdue honesty, clarity, empowerment, and education to every stage of women's health.

The State of The Vagina

The 57-page report delves into key topics within the women's health space, spanning menstruation, women's pleasure, menopause, OB/GYN care, and pregnancy, and the results paint a clear picture of the stigma, misinformation, and lack of education that women are unjustly facing at every stage of life.

"My brother and I co-founded O Positiv Health after I experienced firsthand how debilitating menstrual symptoms can be—and how little support or guidance existed to address them," said Brianna Bitton, co-founder of O Positiv Health. "I was told what I was experiencing was 'normal,' yet there were no real options, no open conversations, and too often, my concerns were dismissed. This report reflects what so many women continue to face: gaps in education, care, and understanding around our bodies. No one should feel ashamed or unheard about their own health. We're proud to help bring these issues into the open and to advocate for clearer, science-backed guidance that truly supports women at every stage of life."

O Positiv is committed to improving women's health by addressing often-overlooked areas like vaginal and sexual health, while working alongside OB/GYNs to break taboos, expand education, and increase access to reliable, science-backed information and resources.

LACK OF EDUCATION

96% of women were unable to name the phases of the menstrual cycle, and 69% are unsure if their period is normal.

of women were unable to name the phases of the menstrual cycle, and are unsure if their period is normal. Only half (50%) of women were taught about periods before they first got one, and 43% did not know what it was when they first got one.

of women were taught about periods before they first got one, and did not know what it was when they first got one. 60% of women say they're unsure what a healthy vagina smells like, and 46% didn't know the vaginal microbiome existed before taking the survey.

of women say they're unsure what a healthy vagina smells like, and didn't know the vaginal microbiome existed before taking the survey. 60% of women stated they were never taught about the vagina in school, and 84% say that the education they received was not helpful to their current sex life.

of women stated they were never taught about the vagina in school, and say that the education they received was not helpful to their current sex life. More than 70% of women noted they've never received education about menopause, and only 10% feel prepared for pregnancy.

STIGMA & SHAME

70% of women admit they feel shame after masturbating, 51% say they have felt sexually unsatisfied in a relationship, 40% have faked an orgasm, and 68% noted they've prioritized their partner's pleasure over their own.

of women admit they feel shame after masturbating, say they have felt sexually unsatisfied in a relationship, have faked an orgasm, and noted they've prioritized their partner's pleasure over their own. Nearly half (47%) of women have experienced at least one vaginal health concern. Many choose not to speak up about vaginal health concerns, with 31% saying they would not tell anyone or seek help about a vaginal health issue.

of women have experienced at least one vaginal health concern. Many choose not to speak up about vaginal health concerns, with saying they would not tell anyone or seek help about a vaginal health issue. 22% of women admit they wouldn't even say the word "vagina" out loud.

of women admit they wouldn't even say the word "vagina" out loud. 58% of women revealed they are uncomfortable with how their vagina looks, and 63% say they are uncomfortable being naked around their partners.

of women revealed they are uncomfortable with how their vagina looks, and say they are uncomfortable being naked around their partners. 86% of women stated they feel alienated during menopause, and 74% say menopause negatively affected their careers.

MISINFORMATION

Vaginal hygiene myths continue to fuel confusion, leaving many women to believe their vaginal ecosystem needs constant "fixing." As a result, 59% use soap inside their vagina, 27% use washes not meant for intimate areas, and 24% have douched, despite knowing the risk.

LACK OF TRUST

68% of women say they do not trust their OB/GYN, 2 in 3 do not have a good relationship with their OB/GYN, and 68% skip their annual OB/GYN visits entirely. In addition, only 35% describe their OB/GYN as "on their side."

of women say they do not trust their OB/GYN, do not have a good relationship with their OB/GYN, and skip their annual OB/GYN visits entirely. In addition, describe their OB/GYN as "on their side." 60% of women disclosed that they consider their OB/GYN out-of-date.

"This report highlights a persistent challenge in women's health: gaps in research, education, and preventive care leave many women without the guidance they need, often driving them to rely on unverified sources for answers. Rebuilding trust requires a healthcare system that prioritizes time, communication, and patient-centered care, paired with accessible, evidence-based education that empowers women to understand and care for their bodies," said Dr. Roxanne Pero, OB/GYN, MD, from O Positiv's Medical Board of Directors.

O Positiv aims to emphasize that closing gaps in women's health requires both systemic change and individual empowerment—encouraging women to advocate for themselves while strengthening trust and communication between patients and providers.

To learn more about O Positiv Health, you can visit opositiv.com .

About O Positiv State of the Vagina Report

This report is based on the results of a nationwide quantitative study conducted on women's health, with a specific focus on vaginal and hormonal health. In partnership with an independent research firm, we surveyed 3,169 women, ages 18 to 90, about their personal attitudes, knowledge, and experiences regarding various women's health topics. Sampling followed national census benchmarks of age, race, ethnicity, geography, and income to ensure demographic balance. Respondents were recruited through an online research panel and screened using attention checks and speed checks to ensure data quality. Data collection was completed online over a two-week period. Quantitative data was collected on: vaginal and sexual health, hormonal health and life stages, reproductive health, healthcare access and experiences, and everyday impact on women's emotional and physical well-being.

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is a brand dedicated to prioritizing women's health by offering effective products that address historically overlooked health issues, delivering results you can feel. As the #1 fastest growing brand in Target4, the brand's lineup includes solutions like the MENO Menopause Gummy , the #1 OB/GYN recommended menopause relief gummy2, as well as best-selling FLO PMS to help uncomfortable PMS symptoms* and URO Vaginal Probiotic , #1 vaginal probiotic1 designed to combat vaginal odor*. With more than 135K five-star reviews on both OPositiv.com and Amazon.com3, O Positiv is on a mission to challenge taboos and provide solutions for vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual, and menopausal health. To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works closely with the American Cancer Society and is the leading sponsor of their annual 5K walk in Santa Monica, California. Shop all O Positiv Health products at OPositiv.com and nationwide at Walmart, Target, and CVS. Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Use in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise.

Footnotes

Byzzer Total FMCG Retail Sales 12 weeks ending 6/28/25 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 7/14/25 Among US OB-GYNs in IQVIA ProVoice surveys of n=300 OB-GYNs Aggregated review count across opositiv.com, Shop App AMZ, and TikTok Shop, all products, as of 7/1/25 Of significant FMCG brands, excludes brands with total dollar sales for the quarter less than $100; Circana IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 12 weeks ending 3/23/25 and IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 12 weeks ending 12/29/24

SOURCE O Positiv Health