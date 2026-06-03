O Positiv Health Enters Costco With Best-Selling URO Vaginal Probiotic

The women's health leader expands into the club channel with an exclusive formula, debuting at Costco with a vaginal probiotic designed to support odor, pH, and more.

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv Health, the leading brand in women's hormonal health, announced today its official entry into Costco with the launch of an exclusive formulation of its #1 best-selling URO Vaginal Probiotic1. The product, designed to support vaginal odor, pH, healthy yeast balance, and vaginal flora, is now available on Costco.com nationwide and at 235 Costco stores in the Probiotics & Digestive section across California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

O Positiv Health Enters Costco With URO Vaginal Probiotic

This launch signals the next phase of retail expansion for O Positiv Health, serving as its first entry into the club channel since launching at retail in 2023. Following its success as the #1 brand in Intimate Care at Target2 and continued growth at major retailers like Walmart and CVS, this partnership furthers the brand's mission to make women's health more accessible nationwide.

"We're proud to debut at Costco with a custom-formulated URO Vaginal Probiotic and continue expanding our portfolio of innovative, science-backed women's health solutions," said Bobby Bitton, CEO and Co-Founder of O Positiv Health. "Our goal is to make women's health products more accessible to all. This partnership allows us to offer URO at an even greater value while reaching consumers at an entirely new scale and normalizing women's health in everyday retail spaces."

The custom URO Vaginal Probiotic formula includes a two-month supply with a one-capsule-per-day serving, plus vitamin D3, a key nutrient for women's health. Retailing for $39.99, the formula was created to deliver the same targeted support O Positiv Health's best-selling URO Vaginal Probiotic is known for in a format tailored for Costco shoppers.

As a category leader in women's health, O Positiv Health has built a loyal consumer following through science-backed supplements designed to address often-overlooked women's health concerns. The brand's retail expansion into Costco underscores growing consumer demand for accessible and effective women's health solutions.

The exclusive URO Vaginal Probiotic formula is now available on Costco.com and at select Costco locations.

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is a women's health brand focused on delivering science-backed, stigma-free solutions for vaginal wellness, including PMS, menopause, vaginal, digestive, and hormonal concerns—while helping break down long-standing taboos in women's health. With more than 200,000 five-star reviews3 and category-leading performance across Target, Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, and OPositiv.com, O Positiv has become one of the fastest-scaling brands in women's wellness. The portfolio includes URO Vaginal Probiotic, the #1 best-selling vaginal probiotic1 designed to combat vaginal odor* and a top-performing intimate care SKU nationwide, alongside FLO PMS and MENO Menopause Gummies, the #1 best-selling PMS gummy and menopause relief gummy supplements nationwide1.

O Positiv is building an omnichannel ecosystem rooted in accessibility, education, and measurable results. Through its State of the Vagina Report, O Positiv shines a light on the real experiences women face and works to normalize typically taboo conversations around intimate health. The brand further supports women's wellbeing through its partnership with the American Cancer Society, where it serves as the leading mission-impact sponsor of the Santa Monica 5K walk. Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Footnotes

Byzzer Total FMCG Dollar Sales 26 weeks ending 03/07/26 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 03/17/26 Circana IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 52 weeks ending 12/28/25 Aggregated review count across opositv.com, Shop App, AMZ, TikTok Shop, all products, as of

SOURCE O Positiv Health