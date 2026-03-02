OAC and ABOM Foundation Release "Commit to Care" Promise to Strengthen Patient-Clinician Partnership in Obesity Care

TAMPA, Fla. , March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As obesity care continues to evolve, the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), in partnership with the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM) Foundation, has released Commit to Care: A Patient and Health Care Professional Promise, a new resource designed to strengthen communication, trust and shared decision-making between patients and health care professionals in obesity care.

The initiative was jointly developed by the OAC and the ABOM Foundation. The document outlines mutual expectations to support compassionate, science-based treatment and recognizes obesity as a chronic disease requiring ongoing, collaborative care.

This resource outlines a shared commitment between patients and health care professionals. From the patient perspective, it affirms expectations for respectful treatment, individualized care and access to appropriate treatment options. From the health care professional perspective, it reinforces the importance of listening without assumptions, using evidence-based standards of care and discussing the full range of treatment approaches, including lifestyle therapy, medications, procedures and surgery.

"As obesity treatment options continue to grow and interest in them increases, it is important that people affected by obesity feel supported in conversations with healthcare professionals. Oftentimes, weight bias is most prevalent in the healthcare setting. Through this co-produced resource, the OAC and the ABOM Foundation aim to improve conversations between patients and clinicians, so that we can positively and effectively improve the lives of people affected by this disease," said James Zervios, Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

"It's critically important for healthcare professionals and patients to have care partnerships based on respect, compassion and medical science to support people living with obesity. The ABOM Foundation is proud to have partnered with the Obesity Action Coalition in developing these commitments to care for patients and clinicians centered on these principles," said Kimberly Gudzune, MD, Chief Medical Officer for the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM) Foundation

This tool addresses a longstanding challenge in obesity care: conversations that are often influenced by stigma rather than science. By clearly outlining shared commitments, the document aims to help both patients and clinicians enter appointments with aligned expectations rooted in respect and partnership.

The document also highlights practical considerations for health care settings, encouraging clinicians to evaluate language, clinical environments and accessibility for patients of all body sizes. It reinforces that respectful care begins with listening and that sustainable health goals are best achieved through long-term collaboration.

In addition to the promise document, the initiative connects individuals to OAC education and engagement tools, including the Your Weight Matters Challenge, which offers conversation starters and resources to help people talk with a health care professional about treatment and support options.

OAC and the ABOM Foundation encourage patients, clinicians and advocates to review and share the resource as part of broader efforts to improve access to compassionate, evidence-based obesity care nationwide. The Commit to Care Promise can be viewed and downloaded here: https://bit.ly/3OYTRWS

About the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC)

The Obesity Action Coalition is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by obesity through education, advocacy, awareness and support.

About the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM) Foundation

The ABOM Foundation works to advance the field of obesity medicine through education, professional development and improving access to quality obesity care.

SOURCE Obesity Care Week