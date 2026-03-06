Obesity Care Week 2026 Concludes with Global Momentum for Advancing Care

TAMPA, Fla., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Obesity Care Week (OCW) 2026 comes to a close, organizers and supporters are reflecting on a week dedicated to advancing understanding, challenging stigma and promoting meaningful action. This year's theme, "Commit to Care," encouraged individuals and organizations around the world to elevate conversations about obesity and the importance of accessible, compassionate and evidence-based care.

Throughout the week, healthcare professionals, advocates, community leaders and individuals affected by obesity shared educational resources, personal experiences and tools designed to strengthen awareness and inspire action. OCW 2026 reinforced the message that obesity is a serious, chronic disease that deserves the same level of attention, respect and comprehensive care as other health conditions.

"Obesity Care Week 2026 has shown what's possible when voices come together," said James Zervios, Senior Vice President and COO of the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC). "Even as the week ends, the work continues. Advocacy, education and support must carry on year-round to ensure individuals affected by obesity are met with understanding and access to appropriate care."

Obesity continues to affect more than 42% of U.S. adults and 19% of youth, yet significant gaps in care, coverage, and understanding remain. OCW highlights the ongoing need to close these gaps, reduce bias and expand access to comprehensive treatment options grounded in science.

As the week concludes, individuals are encouraged to take the "Commit to Care" Pledge at ObesityCareWeek.org and remain engaged in efforts to improve education, access and support beyond this week.

OCW is supported by Founding Champions, including the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), Strategies to Overcome and Prevent (STOP) Obesity Alliance, The Obesity Society (TOS), American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), and the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA). It is also backed by more than 160 Champion organizations and is sponsored by: Diamond—Eli Lilly and Company; Bronze—Genentech, Regeneron; Patron—Amgen; Supporter—Boehringer Ingelheim, Boston Scientific, Currax Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Kailera and Zealand Pharma.

About Obesity Care Week:

Launched in 2015, Obesity Care Week (OCW) is an annual awareness campaign working to advance a science-based understanding of obesity and promote widespread access to respectful, comprehensive and appropriate care.

SOURCE Obesity Care Week