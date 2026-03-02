Obesity Care Week 2026 Calls for Action to Improve Access to Obesity Care

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Obesity Care Week (OCW), a global public awareness campaign, will take place March 2-6, 2026. The week brings together advocates, health care professionals, organizations and policymakers to push for real change in how obesity is understood and treated. OCW highlights the importance of care that is accessible, affordable, evidence-based and delivered with respect, while elevating the voices of people with lived experience to challenge stigma and remove systemic barriers.

The week begins with the digital "I Commit to Care" pledge, inviting individuals, health care providers and policymakers to publicly commit to improving obesity care. Participants can sign the pledge at ObesityCareWeek.org and take part in advocacy efforts that expand access and ensure care is delivered with dignity.

Throughout the week, OCW offers free virtual resources, educational tools and advocacy opportunities focused on reducing weight bias, improving access and advancing evidence-based treatment. Highlights include a Facebook Live on metabolic health, a national virtual panel on access and patient experiences, recognition of World Obesity Day and coordinated virtual visits with policymakers.

"Too many people face stigma, judgment and barriers when seeking obesity care — and those barriers have real consequences for health," said Joe Nadglowski, president and CEO of the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC). "Obesity Care Week is about accountability. It's about committing to care that is grounded in science, respects dignity and ensures people can access the care they need, without bias."

OCW is supported by Founding Champions, including the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), Strategies to Overcome and Prevent (STOP) Obesity Alliance, The Obesity Society (TOS), American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), and the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA). It is also backed by more than 160 Champion organizations and is sponsored by: Diamond—Eli Lilly and Company; Bronze—Genentech, Regeneron; Patron—Amgen; Supporter—Boehringer Ingelheim, Boston Scientific, Currax Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Kailera and Zealand Pharma.

It's time to change the way we care about obesity! Learn more, sign the pledge and Commit to Care at ObesityCareWeek.org .

About Obesity Care Week:

Launched in 2015, Obesity Care Week (OCW) is an annual awareness campaign working to advance a science-based understanding of obesity and promote widespread access to respectful, comprehensive and appropriate care.

SOURCE Obesity Care Week