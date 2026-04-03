Oak Harvest Financial Group and Tube Supply Host Sold-Out 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Raising $136,250 for Boys & Girls Country

HOUSTON, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Harvest Financial Group, a Houston-based retirement financial planning firm, in partnership with Tube Supply, successfully hosted the 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, March 30, 2026. Held at the Wildcat Golf Club, the sold-out scramble-style tournament brought together 132 golfers across 33 teams to raise vital funds for Boys & Girls Country.

Representatives from Oak Harvest Financial Group and Tube Supply present a record-breaking donation check of $136,250 to Boys & Girls Country, following the successful, sold-out 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament held Monday, March 30, 2026, at Wildcat Golf Club in Houston.

This year's event generated a remarkable $136,250 in proceeds, with 100% of the funds directly benefiting Boys & Girls Country. Based in Hockley, TX, the licensed residential home has been providing a secure, stable Christian home environment and holistic care for children and young adults since 1971, helping to break cycles of poverty and abuse.

"We are immensely grateful for our partnership with Tube Supply to make this tournament a reality," said Troy Sharpe, CEO of Oak Harvest Financial Group. "Seeing this event grow from $37,000 last year to an incredible $136,000 this year is a true testament to the generosity of our community and the vital, life-changing work Boys and Girls Country does every day."

The day kicked off with a shotgun start at noon, followed by an afternoon of competitive golf and networking, and concluded with a buffet dinner and reception where attendees celebrated the day's impact.

"We are deeply appreciative of our incredible partners, Oak Harvest Financial Group and Tube Supply, for hosting this outstanding event," said Vince Duran, CEO of Boys and Girls Country. "Not only does it raise critical funds to support the children who call Boys and Girls Country home, but it also provides a meaningful opportunity to share our mission with everyone in attendance."

"I want to sincerely thank all the supporters who came out to the tournament," added Paul Sorensen of Tube Supply. "We hope everyone enjoyed their day on the course, and we look forward to welcoming you all back next year to continue supporting this amazing cause."

The tournament's massive success was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors, including Presenting Sponsors J. Joseph, HDH, and SeAH Global; Gold Sponsor Fortis Alliance; and Silver Sponsors Advisors Excel, Innovex, Specialty Heat Treat, and Fusion Oilfield International. Additional corporate support was provided by Athene, Accu Test Labs Ltd., Cierra Pipe, Vulcan, Tiva Technologies, Magellan Corporation, Ryan Gootee General Contractors, Melton & Melton, and Artrom.

For more information about Boys & Girls Country or to find out how to support their mission, visit boysandgirlscountry.org. To learn more about Oak Harvest Financial Group's community initiatives, visit oakharvestfg.com.

About Oak Harvest Financial Group: Oak Harvest Financial Group is a holistic retirement financial planning registered investment adviser (RIA) based in Houston, Texas. The firm specializes in helping clients navigate their retirement years with comprehensive financial, investment, and tax planning strategies.

About Tube Supply: Tube Supply is a globally trusted supplier of high-quality plate, tube, and bar steel headquartered in Houston, Texas. Serving the oil and gas industry and beyond, the company specializes in delivering reliable, precision-engineered materials, including alloy, stainless, aluminum, and carbon grades, tailored for the most demanding environments and high-pressure applications worldwide.

Disclosure: Advisory services are provided through Oak Harvest Investment Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Insurance services are provided through Oak Harvest Insurance Services, LLC, a licensed insurance agency

Media Contact:

Corinne Villanueva

Marketing Specialist

Oak Harvest Financial Group

(281) 822-1350

[email protected]

SOURCE Oak Harvest Financial Group