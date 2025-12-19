HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Harvest Financial Group is proud to announce its role as the Title Sponsor for the 12th annual St. Jude Houston Golf Classic, which took place on December 8 at the Golf Club of Houston. The event brought together community leaders and philanthropists to raise critical funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

Oak Harvest Financial Group Announces Title Sponsorship of 12th Annual St. Jude Houston Golf Classic

The tournament, a premier charity event in the Houston area, supports the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

"We're proud to stand with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and iHeartRadio Houston in support of a mission that brings hope, strength and a sense of possibility to families facing moments no parent ever expects," said Troy Sharpe, Founder and CEO of Oak Harvest Financial Group. "The courage of these children and the commitment of the St. Jude team inspires all of us."

As part of the sponsorship, Oak Harvest Financial Group expanded its involvement beyond the golf course. Jessica Cannella, Co-Founder and President of Oak Harvest, participated in the St. Jude Houston Radio-a-Thon, volunteering her time to support the cause directly and assist in one of the hospital's major fundraising efforts.

This collaboration underscores Oak Harvest Financial Group's commitment to serving the Houston community and supporting organizations that make a global impact.

About Oak Harvest Financial Group Oak Harvest Financial Group is a comprehensive financial planning and wealth management firm based in Houston, Texas. Founded by Troy Sharpe and Jessica Cannella, the firm specializes in creating holistic retirement success plans that integrate investment management, tax planning, and income strategies. Oak Harvest is dedicated to helping families achieve a "fearless and fulfilling retirement." For more information, visit www.oakharvestfg.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago.

