OAKBERRY Açaí Introduces an All New Menu Category: OAKMEAL

Jan 08, 2025, 09:00 ET

The global açaí brand is leveling up winter and taking oats to new heights with the launch of OAKMEAL, delivering 26 grams of protein in each serving.

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OAKBERRY, the global quick-service superfood shop serving up always fresh açaí, has officially unveiled an all new menu category: OAKMEAL. Available now for a limited time at participating OAKBERRY locations, OAKMEAL is the perfect way to stay fueled at the start of the year and level up winter.

With eating better on most people's list of resolutions, OAKMEAL meets guests right where they are in the new year with a plant-based, protein and fiber-rich power breakfast. More than a basic bowl of oats, OAKMEAL is made with a blend of whole grain rolled oats, whey protein, chia seeds and flax seeds that packs 26 grams of protein in each serving and is available in two varieties – Classic OAKmeal (hot) and OvernightOAKS (cold). Just like the brand's beloved açaí bowls, Classic OAKmeal and OvernightOAKS are made to order and customizable with up to three toppings. Offering a mix of crunchy, creamy, fruity, and nutty and seedy toppings like peanut butter, bananas, cashews and cocoa nibs, everyone can make their own perfect OAKMEAL combination.

"At OAKBERRY, we're committed to offering our guests products that align with their lifestyles and with OAKMEAL, we're doing exactly that," said Bruno Cardinali, Global CMO at OAKBERRY. "Whether you typically go for an açaí bowl or a smoothie, we're confident that Classic OAKmeal and OvernightOAKS will be the perfect addition to your daily routine."

Enjoyable as a comforting breakfast to warm up during the winter months or as a boost of energy after a workout, OAKMEAL offers something for everyone.

Available now at a suggested retail price of $6.95 per 12oz cup, order OAKBERRY's new Classic OAKmeal and OvernightOAKS in-shop at locations in California and New York City, online, or through the OAKBERRY app for pickup or delivery. 

Check out www.oakberry.com/#stores to find an OAKBERRY location nearby, and for more updates and upcoming menu innovations, be sure to follow @oakberryusa.

About OAKBERRY
OAKBERRY was founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar following a dream to create a quick-service superfood brand that is delicious, easy and fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. That dream became OAKBERRY's refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and customizable, unlimited toppings at shops worldwide. OAKBERRY's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, all-natural and organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 700 locations across 40 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies for its growing franchise model. To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit https://www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa; for franchise opportunities visit https://oakberryfranchise.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Haley Silvers
[email protected]

