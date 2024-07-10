OAKBERRY Açaí To Debut In Hawaii Through a New Multi-Unit Franchise Partnership with Acai Partners Hawaii

"Hawaii presents a significant partnership for OAKBERRY to expand, thanks to strong community ties and committed local investors," said Georgios Frangulis, Founder and CEO of OAKBERRY. "We're eager to collaborate with the team at Açaí Partners Hawaiʻi who share our values of sustainability and natural ingredients, ensuring our integration into this health-conscious market is both successful and lasting."

A 100% locally owned business, Açaí Partners Hawaiʻi is spearheaded by Chief Operating Officer Bonny Amemiya, who will lead OAKBERRY's expansion into Hawaii. Amemiya brings a wealth of executive experience from her previous roles with Hawaii's Burger King franchise, Anheuser-Busch, and the aio family of companies.

"We are thrilled to bring the OAKBERRY experience to the Hawaii market," said Bonny Amemiya, Chief Operating Officer of Açaí Partners Hawaiʻi. "OAKBERRY starts with the highest-quality acai – 100% natural and organic – then serves it with your choice of unlimited toppings. OAKBERRY is healthy and delicious, and we are confident locals and shoppers at Kapolei Commons will love it!"

"We are pleased to welcome OAKBERRY to our property," noted Emily Porter, Chief Operating Officer of MacNaughton, who oversees the Kapolei Commons. "The brand complements our existing offerings at Kapolei Commons and will enhance both the diversity and appeal of our property and the West Oʻahu community."

Açaí Partners Hawaiʻi is championed by a diverse group of investors that includes notable figures such as former Hawaii-born Olympic volleyball player, Kawika Shoji, Native Hawaiian businesswoman Mālia Kaʻaihue, Chef Jason Peel, and local entrepreneurs Adam Wong and Ryan Chun, whose collective leadership and deep community connections present a robust opportunity for our expansion into this vibrant market.

Native Hawaiian surfer and star of Amazonʻs docuseries, Surf Girls Hawaiʻi, Pua DeSoto highlighted the appeal of OAKBERRY for locals and surfers: "As a surfer, finding healthy, energizing food is essential, and OAKBERRY's açaí bowls not only taste amazing but also provide the natural boost I need before going for a surf. The brand's commitment to quality and sustainability resonates with our community's values, making it a perfect fit for Hawaii."

To learn more about OAKBERRY and its mission to offer delicious, fun, and accessible superfoods, visit www.oakberry.com . For updates, follow OAKBERRY Hawaii's journey on social media at @oakberryhawaii.

About OAKBERRY:

OAKBERRY was founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar following a dream to create a quick-service superfood brand that is delicious, easy and fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. That dream became OAKBERRY's refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and customizable, unlimited toppings at shops worldwide. OAKBERRY's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, all-natural and organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 700 locations across 40 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies for its growing franchise model. To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit https://www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa; for franchise opportunities visit https://oakberryfranchise.com/ .

Media Contact :

OAKBERRY

Kiley Harris

[email protected]

781-559-0454

Acai Partners Hawaiʻi LLC

Jacob Aki

[email protected]

808-230-9071

