OAKBERRY and Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team Announce New Partnership Ahead of SailGP Season 5

OAKBERRY brings açaí to the high seas through a new partnership with Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team.

Bringing açaí to the high seas, OAKBERRY will serve as the first official açaí partner for the team's inaugural season. The sponsorship will include OAKBERRY branding on the team's F50 catamarans, uniforms, apparel and other merchandise. The açaí brand is also planning experiential events for fans at upcoming races across the globe throughout the 2024 - 2025 season as the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team – led by two-time Olympic champion Martine Grael – represents Brazil for the first time in competition.

"As the first Brazilian sponsor in the league, we're very excited to partner with the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team and Martine Grael – the first woman to captain a SailGP catamaran," said Georgios Frangulis, CEO and Co-Founder of OAKBERRY. "The Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team reflects the energy and competitive spirit that are essential to our brand, and we look forward to connecting with the sports' fans who seek performance, great experiences and innovation – something OAKBERRY always delivers on."

"Brazil's participation in SailGP marks an extraordinary moment for our country in the sport. Brazil has a very successful history in sailing and gives us great pride in world competitions, such as the Olympics and Pan-American Games, among others," says Alan Adler, CEO of the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team. "Having sponsors like OAKBERRY at our side, who know our potential and are with us in this endeavor is extremely valuable. In a league that has never hosted a South American team, OAKBERRY, alongside the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team, is leaving its mark in sailing history."

OAKBERRY's sponsorship with the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team comes at a strategic time as the sport and the açaí powerhouse alike experience massive growth globally while bolstering their audience in the United States. Both bucking norms in their respective worlds of sailing and açaí, OAKBERRY and Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team also share a passion for sports, innovation, and sustainability. The partnership is OAKBERRY's latest investment in prestigious athletics and sporting events, as the brand aims to inspire a new generation of açaí lovers to enjoy an active lifestyle.

"Supporting sports has long been a core component of our brand essence, and our latest sponsorship of the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team is yet another unexpected partnership for OAKBERRY that allows us to tap into the lifestyles of our audience in a unique way," said Bruno Cardinali, CMO of OAKBERRY. "Fueled by the wind, sea and sun, sustainability is a priority for SailGP, making the sport the perfect match for our brand, whose açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest."

Founded in Brazil in 2016, OAKBERRY is thrilled to partner with Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team as they embark on a historic step for Brazilian sailing, with Martine Grael taking the position of Driver – the captain of the catamaran. This position highlights Grael as the first and only woman to lead a team in SailGP, underscoring both Brazil's tradition in the sport and its commitment to gender inclusion.

Under the guidance of sports director Horacio Carabelli, a renowned sailor and naval engineer, the team – which also includes Brazil natives Marco Grael, Mateus Isaac, and Kahena Kunze – will debut in Dubai on November 23 and 24 against 10 other teams from around the world aboard F50 catamarans.

To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit https://www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa ; for franchise opportunities visit https://oakberryfranchise.com/ .

About OAKBERRY

OAKBERRY was founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar following a dream to create a quick-service superfood brand that is delicious, easy and fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. That dream became OAKBERRY's refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and customizable, unlimited toppings at shops worldwide. OAKBERRY's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, all-natural and organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 700 locations across 40 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies for its growing franchise model.

About Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team

The Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team represents Brazil at the global elite level of sailing as the first Brazilian team to compete in SailGP. Led by Martine Grael, the first female captain in the competition, the team includes current America's Cup champion Andy Maloney as Flight Controller and Leigh McMillan as Wing Trimmer, alongside Richard Mason as Strategist. The roster is completed by Marco Grael, Martine's brother, and Mateus Isaac as Grinders, with Kahena Kunze as reserve. The Brazilian team's sponsors include Mubadala (Naming Rights), Banco BRB (Global Partner), OceanPact and Oakberry (Official Partners).

