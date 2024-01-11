OAKBERRY Announces Collaboration With Tennis Superstar Aryna Sabalenka

The fast-growing global açaí brand is expanding its athletic partnerships - collaborating with Sabalenka to create exclusive product offerings and experiences for brand fans.

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OAKBERRY, the quick-service superfood brand with 100% natural and always fresh açaí, today announced a two year partnership with tennis star Aryna Sabalenka. This news comes as Sabalenka embarks on an exciting 2024 season, including the defense of her title in Melbourne this month.

Following an extremely successful 2023, Sabalenka has already solidified herself as one of the world's top tennis players. This year, the tennis star is taking on even more exciting ventures including a partnership with global açaí brand OAKBERRY as it rapidly expands its presence in the United States and globally. As part of the collaboration, OAKBERRY will release a signature açaí bowl inspired by Sabalenka's "go-to" order - and will also be serving up exclusive experiences for brand fans throughout the year to get in on the action in markets around the country.

"As an athlete, how I fuel my body is essential to how I perform both on and off the court," said Aryna Sabalenka. "OAKBERRY has become a staple in my routine as I prepare for a match, and I am thrilled to partner with the brand to share my love of their smoothies and bowls."

As a disruptive brand in the U.S. healthy QSR market, this latest collaboration is part of OAKBERRY's growth strategy to capture a new, young and diverse consumer base. The partnership comes on the heels of a $67MM Series C fund raise aimed at growing the brand's U.S. footprint. In addition, the brand is expected to increase global revenue to $200MM and reach 1,000 global locations by the end of 2024.

"OAKBERRY is more than just an açaí brand, we are a lifestyle brand dedicated to aligning our partnerships with the interests and passions of our target consumers. Because of this, we're becoming more integrated with the most exciting sports and the world's best athletes," stated Georgios Frangulis, Founder and CEO of OAKBERRY. "Aryna Sabalenka is a great example of the future of tennis and we are working closely with her to create some really exciting things over the next two years. We can't wait for our fans to get involved!"

The tennis star joins OAKBERRY's growing roster of athletic support including Formula 1 team, Moneygram Haas, and the World Surf League (WSL). Over the past eight years, the disruptive brand has aligned itself with lifestyle-centric events to drive awareness among a younger audience globally as well as in key markets in the U.S. including Miami, New York and Los Angeles.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Aryna, not just because she's a genuine OAKBERRY brand fan, but because she transcends tennis and is able to create a real connection with our customers," said Bruno Cardinali, Global Head of Marketing of OAKBERRY. "And, we can't wait to create real, meaningful connections between Aryna and our fans that bring her love of tennis and the brand's passion for açaí and good vibes to life throughout this year."

For updates on the exciting partnership, be sure to follow @oakberryusa and check out www.oakberry.com/#stores to find an OAKBERRY location near you.

About OAKBERRY
OAKBERRY was founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar following a dream to create a quick-service superfood brand that is delicious, easy and fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. That dream became OAKBERRY's refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and customizable, unlimited toppings at shops worldwide. OAKBERRY's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, all-natural and organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added. 

A fast-growing brand with over 700 locations across 40 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies for its growing franchise model. To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit https://oakberry.com/ and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa; for franchise opportunities visit https://oakberryfranchise.com/.

