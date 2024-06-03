OAKBERRY Brings the Taste of Summer To Life With an All-New Seasonal Passion Fruit Menu

The combination of the sweet and tart passion fruit and the brand's iconic, delicious and earthy açaí creates a collection of vibrant and refreshing superfood offerings that are perfect for enjoying the season. Fans looking to get a taste of summer and bring the tropical vibes to life will not want to miss these offerings, including:

Signature Summer Açaí Bowl (16oz): Açaí, granola, coconut flakes and passion fruit

Açaí, granola, coconut flakes and passion fruit Signature Summer Smoothie (16oz): Açaí and a blend of passion fruit

Açaí and a blend of passion fruit Season-Long Toppings : Passion fruit will also be available at OAKBERRY locations nationwide all summer as a topping for $1.00 to add to build-your-own açaí bowls and smoothies

"At OAKBERRY, we enjoy açaí year-round, but we know the hot summer months are when our product really shines, which is why we wanted to do something extra special to celebrate," said Bruno Cardinali, Global Head of Marketing at OAKBERRY. "Passion fruit is the perfect limited-time addition to our menu for summer. We're thrilled for our fans to try it, and can't wait to continue rolling out more seasonal flavors."

The introduction of passion fruit marks the first wave of seasonal items to join OAKBERRY menus and the brand will also announce more seasonal menu items later this year that will feature exciting, new flavors for fall.

To get a taste of OAKBERRY's new limited-time summer menu, check out www.oakberry.com/#stores to find an OAKBERRY location near you. For more updates and upcoming menu innovations, be sure to follow @oakberryusa.

About OAKBERRY

OAKBERRY was founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar following a dream to create a quick-service superfood brand that is delicious, easy and fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. That dream became OAKBERRY's refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and customizable, unlimited toppings at shops worldwide. OAKBERRY's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, all-natural and organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 700 locations across 40 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies for its growing franchise model. To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit https://www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa; for franchise opportunities visit https://oakberryfranchise.com/ .

