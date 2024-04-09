OAKBERRY Teams Up with Model and CEO Valentina Ferrer's KAPOWDER to Introduce a New Superfood Smoothie

Co-founded by Valentina Ferrer and Sara Davey, KAPOWDER is collaborating with OAKBERRY to deliver a must-sip for the spring season with the KAPOWDER Super Glow Smoothie, made with OAKBERRY's all-natural and organic açaí, coconut milk, strawberries and the KAPOWDER ENHANCE plant-based collagen powder. A delicious smoothie with superpowers that help you glow from the inside out, ENHANCE is made with watermelon seed and beetroot, and packed with naturally occurring proteins, essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals that make it the perfect addition to OAKBERRY's antioxidant-rich açaí.

The collaboration also includes an additional smoothie that will be exclusively available at the biggest music festival of the year during weekend one and weekend two, from April 12th - 14th and April 19th - 21st in Indio, California. The new KAPOWDER Hyaluronic Hero Smoothie is made with OAKBERRY açaí, coconut milk, banana and KAPOWDER ENLIGHTEN. Blended with OAKBERRY's refreshing açaí, ENLIGHTEN brings a daily dose of electrolytes, plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, and hyaluronic acid, to help keep you fueled and provide your skin with the hydration needed while dancing the day away in the desert.

"OAKBERRY has long been my açaí go-to and we're so excited to team up with the brand to introduce two smoothies made with KAPOWDER," said Valentina Ferrer, CEO and Co-Founder of KAPOWDER. "Blended with our fan-favorite ENHANCE and ENLIGHTEN powders, the smoothies are sure to delight everyone who tries them."

"We're thrilled to join forces with KAPOWDER to expand our wellness offerings and bring fans of both brands two new and exclusive smoothies," said Bruno Cardinali, Global Head of Marketing at OAKBERRY. "Like OAKBERRY, KAPOWDER is focused on bringing better-for-you products to the masses and we can't wait for everyone to get a taste of what happens when two superfood forces come together. Presented in visually appealing layers, I know our fans will love the smoothies we blended up."

Most known for its beautifully layered açaí bowls, OAKBERRY is going even bigger in the smoothie space with the all new Superfood Signature Smoothie menu. Whether guests are on-the-go or seeking a post-workout boost, the menu features six vibrant and refreshing offerings, including:

Tropical Beats: açaí, pineapple, passion fruit, mango, turmeric & water

açaí, pineapple, passion fruit, mango, turmeric & water Very Berry: açaí, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries & coconut water

açaí, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries & coconut water Power Punch: açaí, peanut butter crumbs, whey protein, banana & coconut water

açaí, peanut butter crumbs, whey protein, banana & coconut water Purple Fuel: açaí, peanut butter crumbs, banana & water

açaí, peanut butter crumbs, banana & water Hydration Booster: açaí, coconut cream & coconut milk

açaí, coconut cream & coconut milk PB & Jam: açaí, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, peanut butter crumbs & water

To get a taste of the OAKBERRY x KAPOWDER collaboration and the brand's new Superfood Signature Smoothie menu, check out www.oakberry.com/#stores to find an OAKBERRY location near you. For more updates, be sure to follow @oakberryusa.

About OAKBERRY

OAKBERRY was founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar following a dream to create a quick-service superfood brand that is delicious, easy and fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. That dream became OAKBERRY's refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and customizable, unlimited toppings at shops worldwide. OAKBERRY's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, all-natural and organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 700 locations across 40 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies for its growing franchise model. To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit https://www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa; for franchise opportunities visit https://oakberryfranchise.com/ .

About KAPOWDER

As the wellness narrative dances between self-improvement and self-acceptance, global superfood brand KAPOWDER is cultivating change around how we consume essential vitamins and minerals every day. Created on the old axiom that "beauty starts from within" KAPOWDER - a business that's ethical, affordable and works to support the needs of today and the health of tomorrow - enables you to glow from the inside out, to recalibrate, to simply live healthier. And it's all thanks to its supercharged ingredients. Powered by plants, each product is vegan-friendly, gluten free, 100% natural, and cruelty-free. By ethically sourcing and third party testing each ingredient, KAPOWDER provides great tasting clean, nutrient dense and bioavailable forms of vitamins and minerals, to ensure your body absorbs, and reaps more of the rewards.

This women-owned and run company, helmed by Australian-based Sara Davey and North American-based Argentinian Valentina Ferrer, is leading by example. Walking the talk together, these wellbeing visionaries believe that health and wellness needn't be time consuming, indeed creating a connection with your everyday life and inner energy should be pleasurable. By developing products based on personal need and their own fundamental interests, the duo understand that nature provides the best source of ingredients for our overall health, that what you consume will directly affect your skin, and that keeping it simple in an often-complex industry, is key.

