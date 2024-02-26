Professional Race Car Driver Kevin Magnussen Becomes Açaí Brand OAKBERRY's Master Franchisee in Denmark

On the heels of the 100th OAKBERRY location opening in Europe, the fast-growing açaí brand has officially opened its first Denmark location operated by Kevin Magnussen; further expanding its global footprint

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global açaí brand, OAKBERRY has officially opened its doors in Copenhagen, bringing its organic, 100% natural açaí bowls and smoothies to Denmark for the first time ever with the help of its newest master franchisee, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver and Denmark native, Kevin Magnussen. With OAKBERRY just surpassing its 100th location in Europe, Magnussen aims to continue the açaí brand's rapid growth by opening additional locations in Denmark throughout the year.

Located at Gammel Kongevej 173, 1850 Frederiksberg C, Denmark, OAKBERRY's new Copenhagen location and partnership with Kevin Magnussen is part of the brand's overall expansion strategy to have nearly 1,000 locations opened globally by the end of 2024, while tripling their European footprint by 2026. In addition to expanding in Scandinavia, the brand is continuing to execute its ambitious growth plans with newly signed master franchisee deals in France and in the Netherlands, while rapidly increasing its footprint in London. The European expansion comes on the heels of successfully raising $67 million through a Series C funding round that will fuel growth plans in the United States and have the brand on its way to becoming a global icon.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to work with Kevin to continue expanding our presence in the European market," said Georgios Frangulis, Co-Founder and CEO of OAKBERRY. "After OAKBERRY was named the official açaí sponsor for the MoneyGram Haas F1 team, Kevin fell in love with our brand and products. During the 2023 Miami Race, he told me I needed to open an OAKBERRY in Copenhagen so he could eat his favorite açaí bowl every day. Much to the surprise of everyone in the room, I told him he should open the location himself, and the rest is history!"

"This project is a reality because I personally love OAKBERRY's product. I'm always busy and am often looking for a healthy yet delicious alternative to fast food. OAKBERRY is the solution for that, and I am so excited to partner with the brand to bring their açaí to Scandinavia for the first time," said Kevin Magnussen. "My go-to order is The OAK açaí bowl with peanut butter, coconut flakes, chia seeds, granola, banana, strawberry and kiwi."

To round out the partnership, Kevin Magnussen will be wearing a brand new OAKBERRY inspired helmet design for the 2024 Season. The colors, the layers and the iconic OAKBERRY macaw are featured in one of the coolest helmet designs on track.

Magnussen has always been interested in business management, and combined with his passion for OAKBERRY, embarking on a more involved venture with the brand was an obvious fit. Magnussen is looking forward to opening multiple OAKBERRY locations throughout Scandinavia over the next few years and tapping into this unexplored market for the brand. Seeing the opportunity to bring a product he loves to more consumers in Europe, all while giving himself the chance to enjoy OAKBERRY on a more frequent basis, the journey for Magnussen to become a master OAKBERRY franchisee was an organic process.

In addition to this announcement with Magnussen, OAKBERRY is thrilled to announce it will sponsor the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team for a second consecutive year, continuing to raise awareness of its beloved açaí among young and diverse audiences as the sport grows in popularity.

To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit https://www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa ; for franchise opportunities visit https://oakberryfranchise.com/ . To keep up with the brand's latest expansion in Denmark, follow along on Instagram at @oakberry.dk .

About OAKBERRY

OAKBERRY was founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar following a dream to create a quick-service superfood brand that is delicious, easy and fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. That dream became OAKBERRY's refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and customizable, unlimited toppings at shops worldwide. OAKBERRY's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, all-natural and organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 700 locations across 40 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies for its growing franchise model. To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit https://www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa; for franchise opportunities visit https://oakberryfranchise.com/ .

