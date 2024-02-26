Professional Race Car Driver Kevin Magnussen Becomes Açaí Brand OAKBERRY's Master Franchisee in Denmark

News provided by

OAKBERRY

26 Feb, 2024, 10:33 ET

On the heels of the 100th OAKBERRY location opening in Europe, the fast-growing açaí brand has officially opened its first Denmark location operated by Kevin Magnussen; further expanding its global footprint

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global açaí brand, OAKBERRY has officially opened its doors in Copenhagen, bringing its organic, 100% natural açaí bowls and smoothies to Denmark for the first time ever with the help of its newest master franchisee, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver and Denmark native, Kevin Magnussen. With OAKBERRY just surpassing its 100th location in Europe, Magnussen aims to continue the açaí brand's rapid growth by opening additional locations in Denmark throughout the year.

Continue Reading
Açaí brand OAKBERRY announces race car driver Kevin Magnussen as master franchisee in Denmark to help fuel ambitious growth plans in Europe.
Açaí brand OAKBERRY announces race car driver Kevin Magnussen as master franchisee in Denmark to help fuel ambitious growth plans in Europe.
Açaí brand OAKBERRY announces race car driver Kevin Magnussen as master franchisee in Denmark to help fuel ambitious growth plans in Europe.
Açaí brand OAKBERRY announces race car driver Kevin Magnussen as master franchisee in Denmark to help fuel ambitious growth plans in Europe.

Located at Gammel Kongevej 173, 1850 Frederiksberg C, Denmark, OAKBERRY's new Copenhagen location and partnership with Kevin Magnussen is part of the brand's overall expansion strategy to have nearly 1,000 locations opened globally by the end of 2024, while tripling their European footprint by 2026. In addition to expanding in Scandinavia, the brand is continuing to execute its ambitious growth plans with newly signed master franchisee deals in France and in the Netherlands, while rapidly increasing its footprint in London. The European expansion comes on the heels of successfully raising $67 million through a Series C funding round that will fuel growth plans in the United States and have the brand on its way to becoming a global icon.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to work with Kevin to continue expanding our presence in the European market," said Georgios Frangulis, Co-Founder and CEO of OAKBERRY. "After OAKBERRY was named the official açaí sponsor for the MoneyGram Haas F1 team, Kevin fell in love with our brand and products. During the 2023 Miami Race, he told me I needed to open an OAKBERRY in Copenhagen so he could eat his favorite açaí bowl every day. Much to the surprise of everyone in the room, I told him he should open the location himself, and the rest is history!"

"This project is a reality because I personally love OAKBERRY's product. I'm always busy and am often looking for a healthy yet delicious alternative to fast food. OAKBERRY is the solution for that, and I am so excited to partner with the brand to bring their açaí to Scandinavia for the first time," said Kevin Magnussen. "My go-to order is The OAK açaí bowl with peanut butter, coconut flakes, chia seeds, granola, banana, strawberry and kiwi."

To round out the partnership, Kevin Magnussen will be wearing a brand new OAKBERRY inspired helmet design for the 2024 Season. The colors, the layers and the iconic OAKBERRY macaw are featured in one of the coolest helmet designs on track. 

Magnussen has always been interested in business management, and combined with his passion for OAKBERRY, embarking on a more involved venture with the brand was an obvious fit. Magnussen is looking forward to opening multiple OAKBERRY locations throughout Scandinavia over the next few years and tapping into this unexplored market for the brand. Seeing the opportunity to bring a product he loves to more consumers in Europe, all while giving himself the chance to enjoy OAKBERRY on a more frequent basis, the journey for Magnussen to become a master OAKBERRY franchisee was an organic process.

In addition to this announcement with Magnussen, OAKBERRY is thrilled to announce it will sponsor the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team for a second consecutive year, continuing to raise awareness of its beloved açaí among young and diverse audiences as the sport grows in popularity.

To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit https://www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa; for franchise opportunities visit https://oakberryfranchise.com/. To keep up with the brand's latest expansion in Denmark, follow along on Instagram at @oakberry.dk.

About OAKBERRY
OAKBERRY was founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar following a dream to create a quick-service superfood brand that is delicious, easy and fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. That dream became OAKBERRY's refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and customizable, unlimited toppings at shops worldwide. OAKBERRY's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, all-natural and organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added. 

A fast-growing brand with over 700 locations across 40 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies for its growing franchise model. To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit https://www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa; for franchise opportunities visit https://oakberryfranchise.com/.

Press Contact:
Haley Silvers
[email protected]
212-994-7532

SOURCE OAKBERRY

Also from this source

OAKBERRY Announces Collaboration With Tennis Superstar Aryna Sabalenka

OAKBERRY Announces Collaboration With Tennis Superstar Aryna Sabalenka

OAKBERRY, the quick-service superfood brand with 100% natural and always fresh açaí, today announced a two year partnership with tennis star Aryna...
Açaí Brand OAKBERRY Raises $67 million in Series C Funding with BTG Pactual to Grow U.S. Restaurant Footprint

Açaí Brand OAKBERRY Raises $67 million in Series C Funding with BTG Pactual to Grow U.S. Restaurant Footprint

Today, global açaí brand OAKBERRY announced that it has successfully raised $67 million (325 million Brazilian Reais) through a Series C funding...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Organic Food

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.