Oakbridge Insurance Establishes Presence in Atlanta With New Partner a2|benefits

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today announced a new partnership with Atlanta-based a2|benefits.

With expertise in benefits, strategy, human resources, benefits administration, and communication, the a2|benefits team has thrived in Atlanta for over 20 years.

Robbie Smith, CEO - Oakbridge Insurance
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with a2|benefits to enhance our presence in Atlanta," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "This partnership reflects our continued commitment to providing the Southeast with the best solutions for their business needs."

"It is a pleasure to partner with Oakbridge and to strengthen our roots in the Southeast," said Rob Taylor, principal at a2|benefits. "This partnership is a testament to our dedication to offering innovative, personalized insurance solutions and we look forward to continuing exponential growth."

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and continued opportunities for growth.

As an Oakbridge partner, a2|benefits will maintain their office in Atlanta, GA.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency
Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the country. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, benefits, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, nonprofit, risk management, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

About a2|benefits
a2 develops benefits, business, and people strategies for middle market organizations, helping clients see things differently, moving them from good to great and from chaos to clarity. Our customer-focused approach means that we dig deep into the heart of your company and culture, working as partners to understand your unique challenges and goals. From there, we build and execute sustainable solutions that deliver real results.
Learn more: a2benefits.com

