Oakbridge Insurance Expands into Mississippi

ATLANTA, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, announced today its expansion into Mississippi. The expansion supports Oakbridge's continued growth in the Southeast and includes a partnership with Swoope Insurance and two independent agent offices.

Robbie Smith, CEO Oakbridge Insurance

"We are thrilled to be expanding our operations into Mississippi and to have the opportunity to serve the people and businesses of this great state," said Robbie Smith, president of Oakbridge Insurance. "We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and expertise, and we are confident that adding Mississippi to our Oakbridge family will help us achieve that goal."

Swoope Insurance, founded in 1926, has been providing quality insurance solutions to the people of Mississippi for nearly a century, specializing in auto, home, personal and commercial insurance.

"Our team at Swoope Insurance is excited to join Oakbridge," said Mark Hardy, owner of Swoope Insurance. "We share Oakbridge's commitment to providing exceptional service and delivering innovative insurance solutions, and we look forward to working together to continue to grow our business."

The expansion also adds two independent agent offices formerly with GCM Insurance, led by Jack Campbell and William Hilbun. Jack Campbell started in the insurance industry in 1987 and specializes in personal and commercial insurance as well as group health.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Oakbridge Insurance team and to continue supporting my clients," said Campbell. "We're seeing a shift in the economic base of northeastern Mississippi and this partnership will help us better serve existing and new clients."

William Hilbun started selling insurance in 2005 and specializes in construction and habitational risk insurance.

"The expansion into Mississippi presents a unique opportunity to bring the Oakbridge brand to a new market, and I am excited to be a part of that effort," said Hilbun. "Oakbridge combines a small-town mentality with big-city resources and that's a great fit for Starkville and the surrounding region."

Oakbridge will have offices in Amory, Columbus and Starkville, Mississippi.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the country. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, nonprofit, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

Contact: Kaden Jacobs

Poston Communications

(404) 875-3400

[email protected]

SOURCE Oakbridge Insurance