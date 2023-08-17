Oakbridge Insurance Expands Presence in Georgia Through Partnership with Cole Agency

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today announced a new partnership with Cole Agency, a multi-line insurance agency in Montezuma, Georgia.

The Cole Agency specializes in poultry insurance and offers a full range of risk management services and coverage options across the agribusiness sector, from site prep and construction to equipment, vehicle and general liability.

Robbie Smith, CEO - Oakbridge Insurance

"Cole Agency is a great new partner and allows us to continue to expand our offerings," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith.

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and continued opportunities for growth.

"They're focused on letting us do what we do best. We'll be able to better support not only our clients, but our team. Our employees are the whole reason we're here. They're why we're successful," said Kevin Cole, one of the Cole Agency's owners. "Oakbridge supports that and we're excited about what the future holds!"

As an Oakbridge partner, the Cole Agency will maintain its office in Montezuma, GA.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the country. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, benefits, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, nonprofit, risk management, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

About The Cole Agency

The Cole Agency has been insuring poultry since 1989. As an Independent Insurance Agency representing many different companies for your insurance needs, we carefully selected our carriers in order to provide you with the best level of service, price and coverage. As independent insurance agents, you have the ability to choose the best carrier for your insurance needs. We currently insure in over 30 states and are directly appointed with over 50 insurance markets, allowing us to provide the most comprehensive insurance terms at competitive prices in the industry. Learn more: thecoleagency.com

