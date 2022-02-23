Oakbridge Insurance Extends Footprint in North Georgia Through Partnership with Shield Insurance Partners

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with Shield Insurance Partners (Shield), an independent agency headquartered in Cartersville, Georgia. The partnership extends Oakbridge's footprint throughout the Southeast and is part of the agency's aggressive expansion.

The partnership creates a broader suite of commercial insurance solutions including property & casualty, general liability, umbrella coverage, workers' compensation and automotive, as well as products and services tailored to the farming and trucking industries. Additionally, Shield's personal service lines in automotive, homeowners, private client, recreational vehicle, umbrella and flood will complement Oakbridge's offerings.

"Shield Insurance Partners has built a comprehensive operation serving states across the Southeast, and we look forward to leveraging our combined capabilities to better serve clients everywhere," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "The talented team at Shield will join Oakbridge in leading innovation and expansion across our industry."

The partnership offers Shield access to Oakbridge's carrier relationships, sales training and risk management platform, including its innovative Proactive Services offering that seeks to identify and mitigate risks through proprietary analysis and a hands-on, consultative approach.

"Shield was built on integrity, discipline and superior capabilities, values shared by our Oakbridge partners," said Shield Principal Lester Jenkins. "Our combined years of experience, carrier relationships and customer-first focus will allow us to continue delivering superior service and solutions."

As an Oakbridge partner, Shield will maintain its presence in Cartersville and Fayetteville, Georgia.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living, and transportation industries. Learn more: www.oakbridgeinsurance.com.

