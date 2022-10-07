Oakbridge Insurance Named 2023 Best Practices Agency

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, has once again been named a 2023 Best Practices Agency by Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America and Reagan Consulting.

Robbie Smith, Oakbridge CEO

First conducted in 1993 and updated annually to reflect new challenges and pressures facing the industry, the Best Practices survey analyzes the performance of the nation's leading agencies to uncover the methods, procedures, techniques, strategies, and business practices they use to achieve superior results.

While thousands of agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study, only 284 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, an agency must represent the highest performers based on six revenue categories, growth and operational excellence.

"I have had the good pleasure of being part of the Best Practices initiative since its inception in 1993," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "This professional acknowledgement is important to me personally, but more significantly, this is a meaningful recognition for Oakbridge. I believe that this is among the most important industry recognitions and something that we hope will continue for many years to come."

The Best Practices Study also establishes benchmarks to which agency performance can be measured and offers guidelines on how to use the study as a tool to help improve operations and maximize potential. To view the survey results, click here.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources to serve clients. With more than 300 employees serving clients across the United States, Oakbridge is the partner of choice for firms seeking to maintain a high degree of autonomy in their local markets while gaining access to resources and specialty expertise in agribusiness, bonds/surety, coastal property, municipalities, senior living and healthcare, among others. To learn more, visit oakbridgeinsurance.com.

