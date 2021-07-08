Oakbridge Insurance Names Stephanie Cox Senior Vice President and Commercial Property & Casualty Team Leader

ATLANTA., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is pleased to announce that Stephanie Cox, AAI, has been named as senior vice president and leader of the commercial property and casualty team. In this role, Cox will leverage her deep industry experience in both insurance and risk management to address these needs strategically and innovatively for clients and help drive Oakbridge's growth as one of the largest, independently owned, client-focused insurance agencies in the Southeast.

Stephanie Cox, Senior Vice President and Commercial P&C Leader at Oakbridge Insurance

"Stephanie has a long history of excellence and client service within the insurance industry, and we are thrilled to be adding her to our leadership team," said Michael Dollar, chief operating officer for Oakbridge. "As we look to the future, Stephanie's leadership, relationship building, and ability to look at both the big picture and the details will be a tremendous asset to ensure we grow Oakbridge purposefully and thoughtfully in the years ahead."

Cox began her insurance career in Texas working for Alexander & Alexander. From there, she served as director of risk management services at Lindsey Morden Claims Management and vice president of commercial lines at Palmer & Cay. She also held several positions of increasing leadership at one of Oakbridge's founding partners, Hutchinson Traylor, most recently as vice president of commercial property and casualty.

"Oakbridge is paving the way within the industry for independently owned agencies to deliver the highest levels of relationship-driven counsel to clients while accessing an ever-growing pool of resources, specialties and niche coverage through its partnership model," Cox said. "Because every business is different, having these two essential sides of the insurance experience makes Oakbridge unique within the marketplace, and I am honored to partner with the team to grow and develop our capabilities in these areas."

Cox earned her B.B.A. in Risk Management and Insurance from the University of Georgia, holds the Accredited Advisor in Insurance designation and has been an insurance instructor for the State of Georgia since 2008.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC

In December 2020, four leading Southeast insurance agencies (Founders Insurance, Hutchinson Traylor, McGinty Gordon & Associates, and Waites & Foshee) merged to create Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC. Oakbridge, a "Top 100" insurance brokerage firm based on the criteria researched by and compared to the list compiled by Business Insurance magazine, is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. Oakbridge's 175 employees operate from 15 offices across the Southeast. The Oakbridge model provides the opportunity to "buy in" to an expanded suite of products and resources. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living and transportation industries. The name Oakbridge was chosen to represent a defining commitment to excellence and a future firmly rooted in stability. Learn more: www.oakbridgeinsurance.com

