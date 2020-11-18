Oakworth Capital Bank adds Glenn Shorey to Middle Tennessee Team

"What drew me to Oakworth was the unique client approach," said Glenn Shorey, Managing Director Commercial Banking. "The secret is the quality of Oakworth's associates and our team approach to providing the industry's highest level of service to our clients and prospective clients."

Oakworth Capital Bank is entering the Middle Tennessee Market with its new office in the Nashville area in January. Oakworth, which was named "Best Bank to Work For" for three consecutive years by American Banker, delivers a distinctive approach to the market by focusing on privately-held businesses, professionals, and families. With its core purpose of "Helping People Succeed", Oakworth associates assist clients with generational decisions by delivering its three core disciplines of commercial & private banking, wealth management, and advisory services. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Oakworth serves clients in 17 states from its offices in Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama. The new office will be located at 5511 Virginia Way, Brentwood, TN 37027.

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to successful businesses, families and individuals. Oakworth serves its valued clients across the United States from its offices in Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama, with a new office opening in Nashville, Tennessee in the first quarter of 2021. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit www.oakworthcapital.com.

