Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Luster as Client Advisor

MONTGOMERY, Ala., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank has added Jennifer Luster to serve our River Region market as a Client Advisor. Ms. Luster will focus on developing and expanding client relationships with professional businesses and families in Montgomery and the surrounding area.
Ms. Luster brings over 24 years of banking experience. Her background includes many types of banking services, branch management, compliance management, treasury management sales and product development. She is a member of the Alabama Association for Financial Professionals.
According to Roger Spain, Market Leader, of Oakworth Capital Bank, "We are pleased to add Jennifer to our team of exceptional financial services advisors. She brings a multitude of experience and is a great fit with our core values." He further states, "Adding Jennifer to our team will ensure we continue our trend of high quality service to our clients and will position Oakworth for greater expansion of the River Region."
Oakworth's associates are comprised of individuals who share Oakworth's vision of "Redefining Financial Services" while demonstrating leadership through our shared core values (Golden Rule, Character, Professionalism, Innovative/Creative Spirit, and Work Ethic).
About Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial banking, wealth management, and private banking services to successful businesses, families, and individuals. The Bank serves its valued clients across the United States from its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama as well as offices located in Montgomery and Mobile. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit the company website at www.oakworthcapital.com or call us at (205) 263-4700.
For more information contact:
Lindsey Krausen
Phone: 205-278-2736
Email: lindsey.krausen@oakworthcapital.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oakworth-capital-bank-adds-jennifer-luster-as-client-advisor-300641246.html
SOURCE Oakworth Capital Bank
