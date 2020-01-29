Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Patrick Ladd As Client Advisor

"We are excited to have Patrick on our team. His experience and reputation in the financial services industry will enhance our ability to continue to deliver on our core values to the South Alabama market," said Lee Hammons, Managing Director, Market Leader. "Adding Patrick to our team will ensure we continue our trend of successful expansion and quality service to our clients."

Oakworth's associates are comprised of individuals who share Oakworth's vision of "Redefining Financial Services" while demonstrating leadership through our shared core values (Golden Rule, Character, Professionalism, Innovative/Creative Spirit, and Work Ethic).

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial banking, wealth management and private banking services to successful businesses, families and individuals. Oakworth serves its valued clients across the United States from its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, as well as an office in Mobile. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit www.oakworthcapital.com.

