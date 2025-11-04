Oakworth Capital Bank Welcomes Joshua Coster to Middle Tennessee Market Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC) is pleased to announce that Joshua Coster, president and owner of Wil-Ro, Inc., and owner of Turtleback Trailers, has joined its Middle Tennessee Market Board.

Coster brings more than two decades of leadership experience across industrial organizations, including roles in operations, supply chain, design and engineering, and sales and marketing. Since acquiring Wil-Ro in 2017, he has led the company's continued growth while maintaining a people-first culture centered on craftsmanship, service, and community.

Joshua Coster joins Oakworth Capital Bank's Middle Tennessee Market Board. (PRNewsfoto/Oakworth Capital Bank)

"Oakworth just stands out," said Coster. "They come to the table with solutions, not problems. Everyone there cares about you, your team, and your success—and that's the same mindset I try to instill in my company every day."

Coster's longstanding connection with Oakworth's advisors, built on trust, respect and shared values, led naturally to his decision to join the Market Board.

"Josh exemplifies the leadership and integrity that define Oakworth," said Greer Redden, Managing Director and Middle Tennessee Market Leader. "His experience as a business owner and his dedication to serving others reflect our purpose of Helping People Succeed."

Coster holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, completed executive education at Harvard Business School, and earned a B.A. in Business Management from DePaul University. He is Lean and Six Sigma certified.

Oakworth Capital Bank serves clients through private, commercial, and wealth advisory services with a purpose of Helping People Succeed.

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Bank to Work For" for the past eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. As of September 30, 2025, Oakworth had $1.9 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in gross loans, $1.7 billion in deposits and $2.6 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com .

