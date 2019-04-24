Oakworth Capital Bank Announces 5 Additions to Central Alabama Advisory Board
Apr 24, 2019, 17:00 ET
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank is proud to introduce it has 5 newly selected Central Alabama Advisory Board members. The Oakworth Advisory Board is comprised of successful leaders of the Birmingham community who embody Oakworth's Core Purpose of Helping People Succeed while demonstrating leadership through our Core Values (Golden Rule; Character; Professionalism; Innovative & Creative Spirit; and Work Ethic). The individuals below exude these values and demonstrate character and leadership in the Birmingham Community.
The 5 new Central Alabama Advisory Board Members are:
- Ragan Cain – Chief Administrative Officer and Treasurer, Tacala LLC
- Ben Chappell – President, Interior Elements
- Miller Girvin – CEO, Alabama Capital Network
- William White – President, Gabriella White
- Part Willings – President, TVS Filters
"Each of these individuals are highly respected leaders in our community," said Scott Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Oakworth Capital Bank. "We are proud to welcome them to our board, and we look forward to the valuable insight and guidance they will provide as members of our Advisory Board."
Current Central Alabama Advisory Board members include:
- Jay Brandrup – Principal, Kinetic Communications
- Rebekah Elgin-Council – Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Jeremy M. DiPiazza – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Hoar Construction
- Mark Gregory – Prometheus Outdoors
- Raymond Harbert, Jr. – Senior Vice President of Finance, Harbert Corporation
- Ted Holt – Maynard Cooper
- Turner Inscoe – Principal, Longleaf Companies, LLC
- Adam McClain – Principal, President, Vulcan Value Partners
- W. Banks Petrey – Radiologist, Birmingham Radiology Group
- Maziar Rasulnia – President, Pack Health, LLC
- Daniel W. Samford – Principal, Golden Bell Capital, LLC
About Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial banking, wealth management, and private banking services to successful businesses, families, and individuals. The Bank serves its valued clients across the United States from its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama as well as offices located in Montgomery and Mobile. Oakworth was named the Best Bank to Work For in 2018 by American Banker. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit the company website at www.oakworthcapital.com or call us at 205/263-4700.
For more information contact:
Lindsey Krausen
Phone: 205-278-2736
Email: lindsey.krausen@oakworthcapital.com
