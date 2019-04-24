Oakworth Capital Bank Announces 5 Additions to Central Alabama Advisory Board

Ragan Cain – Chief Administrative Officer and Treasurer, Tacala LLC

– Chief Administrative Officer and Treasurer, Tacala LLC Ben Chappell – President, Interior Elements

– President, Interior Elements Miller Girvin – CEO, Alabama Capital Network

– CEO, Alabama Capital Network William White – President, Gabriella White

– President, Part Willings – President, TVS Filters

"Each of these individuals are highly respected leaders in our community," said Scott Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Oakworth Capital Bank. "We are proud to welcome them to our board, and we look forward to the valuable insight and guidance they will provide as members of our Advisory Board."

Current Central Alabama Advisory Board members include:

Jay Brandrup – Principal, Kinetic Communications

– Principal, Kinetic Communications Rebekah Elgin-Council – Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama

– Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Jeremy M. DiPiazza – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Hoar Construction

– Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Hoar Construction Mark Gregory – Prometheus Outdoors

– Prometheus Outdoors Raymond Harbert, Jr. – Senior Vice President of Finance, Harbert Corporation

– Senior Vice President of Finance, Ted Holt – Maynard Cooper

– Turner Inscoe – Principal, Longleaf Companies, LLC

– Principal, Longleaf Companies, LLC Adam McClain – Principal, President, Vulcan Value Partners

– Principal, President, Vulcan Value Partners W. Banks Petrey – Radiologist, Birmingham Radiology Group

Maziar Rasulnia – President, Pack Health, LLC

Daniel W. Samford – Principal, Golden Bell Capital, LLC

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial banking, wealth management, and private banking services to successful businesses, families, and individuals. The Bank serves its valued clients across the United States from its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama as well as offices located in Montgomery and Mobile. Oakworth was named the Best Bank to Work For in 2018 by American Banker. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit the company website at www.oakworthcapital.com or call us at 205/263-4700.

