Oakworth Capital Bank Announces Chairman of the Board Transition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank and its parent company Oakworth Capital Inc. (collectively, "the Company") announce the retirement of its founding Chairman of the Board of Directors Samuel ("Sam") E. Upchurch Jr. and the subsequent election of its founding and continuing CEO Scott B. Reed as Chairman. Mr. Upchurch will continue in his role as an active member of the Company's Board of Directors. "Sam has been an invaluable mentor and partner for all of the original founders of Oakworth Capital," stated Scott Reed. "His leadership of the board has been exemplary and his counsel to our leadership group tremendously important as the company has grown. Although Sam has retired as Chairman, we are excited that he will continue as an engaged and active board member moving forward."

Both gentlemen were commended by the Board for their leadership of the Company under which the Company has grown to an over $900 million asset bank and $1.6 billion wealth asset manager and has been recognized independently including for safety and soundness by Bauer, for its growth as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company multiple times and for its commitment to its associates as American Banker's #1 Best Banks to Work For three years in a row.

Sam Upchurch went on to say, "I'm very excited to turn over the Chairmanship of the Oakworth Board to Scott. He continues to do an outstanding job as CEO and will be an effective Chairman to lead the Company through its next phase of growth. I look forward to my continued role as Chairman Emeritus and lead director."

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to successful businesses, families and individuals. Oakworth serves its valued clients across the United States from its offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Nashville. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit www.oakworth.com.

