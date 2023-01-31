Oakworth Capital Bank Announces SouthPark Towers As New Central Carolinas Market Location

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank's (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) Central Carolinas location is expected to open its doors by mid-year and uniquely suits the company's mission to serve privately held businesses, professionals and families in the Charlotte area.

With ease of access for clients and associates in mind, the new office will be situated on the first floor in the SouthPark Towers at 6000 Fairview Road, Suite 125 in Charlotte. The approximately 7,500-square-foot space will accommodate conference suites and offices for Oakworth's clients and associates.

Oakworth Capital Bank Enters Central Carolinas Market Tim Beck in front of South Park building Oakworth Capital Bank Market Leader, Tim Beck

Oakworth's Central Carolinas Market Leader Tim Beck explains, "Calling one of SouthPark's iconic buildings home is a perfect fit for Oakworth, a company building an iconic brand and business model around the Southeast. SouthPark Towers provides great accessibility from multiple entry and exit points, not to mention it has both surface and covered parking.

"Unlike other financial services companies, our business model doesn't incorporate multiple locations within a market. Oakworth associates typically meet our clients at their home or business. When clients prefer to meet in our office, having a strategically convenient and centrally located office is important. The SouthPark area provides the ideal location for clients and associates, and I can't think of a better location."

Cushman & Wakefield represented Oakworth in selecting the property, while CBRE Inc. represented SouthPark Towers PropCo. LLC. Oakworth is currently working with design and architect partner KPS Group to build out the office space. Each Oakworth market location has a nearly identical look and feel, from the bank lobby, to flooring, to art, glass conference rooms and beyond.

Subject to receipt of customary regulatory approvals, the office will operate as a full-service branch.

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four branches in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past five years in a row (2018-2022) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (January 2022 to January 2023) and has a client retention rate of 95% in 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2022, Oakworth had $1.3 billion in total assets, $974 million in gross loans, $1.2 billion in deposits and $1.8 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

