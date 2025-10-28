Oakworth Capital Bank Named "Best Bank" by The Charlotte Observer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank is honored to be named a 2025 Best Bank winner by The Charlotte Observer. This community-driven recognition reflects the trust and relationships Oakworth has built with clients across the Charlotte region.

The announcement coincides with Oakworth's second anniversary in the Charlotte market — a milestone that underscores the firm's continued growth and commitment to serving the community through its purpose of Helping People Succeed.

Oakworth Capital Bank named 2025 Bronze Best Bank by The Charlotte Observer.

"We're humbled to receive this recognition from our community as we celebrate two years in Charlotte," said Tim Beck, Managing Director and Central Carolinas Market Leader for Oakworth Capital Bank. "It reinforces our belief that strong relationships, guided by character and professionalism, create lasting impact for our clients and our city."

Oakworth focuses on delivering a distinctive client experience built on personal relationships, clarity, and responsiveness. The team's purpose-driven approach continues to guide its growth across commercial banking, private banking, and wealth advisory services.

"We're proud to be part of a community that values integrity and connection," said Beck. "This recognition belongs to our clients and associates who live our purpose every day."

To learn more about Oakworth's Commercial Banking and Private Banking and Wealth teams in Charlotte, visit https://oakworth.com/insight/charlotte-commercial-banking-interview/ and https://oakworth.com/company-news/private-and-wealth-charlotte-team/.

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2024 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 94 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of September 30, 2025, Oakworth had $1.9 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in gross loans, $1.7 billion in deposits and $2.6 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Media Contact:

Sonia Blumstein, Director of Communications & Marketing

205.271.2017

[email protected]

NPS and retention figures are based on internal client surveys and data as of December 31, 2024.The Charlotte Observer's "Best Bank" award was determined through a community-based voting process. Oakworth Capital Bank did not provide compensation in connection with this recognition. The award is not indicative of future performance and does not reflect the experiences of all clients.

Advisory Services offered through Oakworth Asset Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Oakworth Asset Management, LLC, is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management, LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. For additional information about OAM, including its services and fees, visit advisorinfo.sec.gov.

