Oakworth Capital Bank Names Four New Members to Central Alabama Market Board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC) is proud to announce that Charlie Baxley, Trey Heard, Curt Stokes and Patrick Thompson have joined its Central Alabama Market Board.

The Oakworth Central Alabama Market Board is comprised of successful leaders with varying industry and community backgrounds. They exemplify Oakworth's core purpose of helping people succeed while demonstrating exceptional leadership through its core values (golden rule; character; innovative/creative spirit; professionalism and work ethic) in Birmingham and the surrounding communities.

"These individuals are highly respected leaders in our community," said Bill Pitts, managing director and market leader for Oakworth in Central Alabama. "We are honored to welcome Charlie, Trey, Curt and Patrick to our board, and we look forward to the valuable insight and guidance they will provide."

Baxley serves as vice president of legal and risk management at Hoar Construction. "I have seen first-hand Oakworth's exceptional client service," said Baxley. "I am really looking forward to learning more about how they consistently and continually deliver at such a high level."

Heard is president of Alabama Ladder Co. "I believe that Oakworth operates the way that all businesses should still be operating – focused on relationship building and fostering repeat business," said Heard. "Word of mouth spreads quickly about the services they provide and the better banking experiences they offer."

Stokes is chief financial officer of Fairway Investments, LLC. "From their inception, Oakworth has been a financial partner for both Fairway as well as my family," said Stokes. "The Oakworth business model is unique compared to other financial institutions in that they are creative, client-centered and relational. I have always been proud to associate with Oakworth as a client and am equally honored to serve on the market board."

Thompson serves as vice president of finance and insurance at Truckworx Kenworth. "I am thrilled to join Oakworth's Central Alabama market board and look forward to helping the bank achieve its goals and objectives in the commercial and private banking arenas as well as help them to expand their overall reach within the region."

About Oakworth

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past six years in a row (2018-2023) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (FY2023) and has a client retention rate of 97% in 2023. As of Dec. 31, 2023, Oakworth had $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.2 billion in gross loans, $1.4 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

