Oakworth Capital Bank Names New Member to South Alabama Market Board

News provided by

Oakworth Capital Bank

31 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Patrick Chapman Brings Depth of Leadership Experience

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) is pleased to announce that Patrick Chapman has joined the bank's South Alabama Market Board. The Board is comprised of leaders in the community who embody Oakworth's Core Purpose of Helping People Succeed while demonstrating leadership through our Core Values (Golden Rule, Character, Innovative & Creative Spirit, Professionalism and Work Ethic).

Patrick Chapman
Patrick Chapman

"Patrick is a highly respected leader in our community," said Lee Hammons, Managing Director and Market Leader for Oakworth in South Alabama. "He exemplifies all of our core values and will be important in helping us continue to grow Oakworth in South Alabama. We look forward to the valuable insight and guidance he will provide as a member of our Market Board."

Patrick is President of Gulf Coast Organics, Inc, a landscape supply distribution company located in Foley, AL as well as an owner of Craft Turf Farms, a wholesale turf production business, serving the southeastern region. Mr. Chapman was the managing member and partner of Agvnt, LLC, a fertilizer manufacturing company that developed technology and patents around fertilizer processing and formula. Agvnt, LLC was then acquired by Summit Nutrients in 2022. Additionally, Mr. Chapman owns and manages commercial and industrial real estate throughout Baldwin County.

"I am looking forward to growing business and relationships with Oakworth," said Chapman. "Their passion is fueled by knowing they make a difference to their clients, their associates and the communities they serve."

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates three branches in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, and is opening a fourth branch in September, 2023. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work For" for the past five years in a row (2018-2022) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (June 2022 to June 2023) and has a client retention rate of 95% in 2022. As of June 30, 2023, Oakworth had $1.4 billion in total assets, $1.1 billion in gross loans, $1.2 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit www.oakworthcapital.com.

For more information contact:
Sonia Blumstein
Phone:  205-278-2017
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Bank

