Oakworth Capital Bank Names New Middle Tennessee Market Board Members

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC) is pleased to announce that Rob Stevens and Neely Coble IV have joined its Middle Tennessee Market Board.

Both leaders bring deep entrepreneurial experience, operational insight and a shared commitment to serving the Middle Tennessee community.

Rob Stevens is an entrepreneur, operator and investor with more than 30 years of experience building and scaling businesses across manufacturing, logistics, consumer products and private investment. He currently serves as managing partner of a bourbon-focused investment fund, where he oversees strategy and portfolio management in the American whiskey sector.

Previously, Stevens served as CEO and president of EnergyLogic LLC, which he grew nationally before its sale in 2019. He also co-founded Big G Creative, a board game publisher with national retail distribution. Stevens earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and an MBA from Clemson University.

"As a client of Oakworth, I've experienced firsthand the bank's commitment to personal service and making banking easy," said Stevens. "Joining the board feels like a natural extension of a relationship built on trust."

Born and raised in Nashville, Neely Coble IV is the founder and owner of 2nd Family Nashville, a family-oriented in-home care business serving seniors and their families throughout Middle Tennessee. He brings experience across technology, logistics, health care and automotive industries. He earned his bachelor's degree from Southern Methodist University and his MBA from Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management.

"I'm truly excited about the opportunity to join the Oakworth Market Board," said Coble. "Oakworth's commitment to customized solutions delivered with a hands-on, personal touch is refreshing in today's banking environment. The bank's relationship-first philosophy and local focus bring a level of care and partnership to Middle Tennessee clients that is both distinctive and deeply valued."

"Rob and Neely embody the character, leadership and innovative spirit we value at Oakworth," said Greer Redden, Managing Director and Middle Tennessee Market Leader. "As business owners and community leaders, they understand what it means to build lasting relationships. Their perspective will strengthen our ability to serve clients and continue fulfilling our purpose of Helping People Succeed."

Oakworth Capital Bank serves clients through private, commercial and wealth advisory services with a purpose of Helping People Succeed. Member FDIC.

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of December 31, 2025, Oakworth had $2.0 billion in total assets, $1.6 billion in gross loans, $1.8 billion in deposits and $2.7 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Media Contact:

Sonia Blumstein, Director of Communications & Marketing

205.271.2017

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Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Bank