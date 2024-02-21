Oakworth Capital Bank Names Three New Members to Middle Tennessee Market Board

Leaders represent Marcum LLP, Tristela Capital Partners and Lockton Companies, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC) is proud to announce that Bill Clark, Dr. Lisa Piercey and Maggie Spalding have joined its Middle Tennessee Market Board.

The market board is comprised of successful leaders with varying industry and community backgrounds. They exemplify Oakworth's core purpose of helping people succeed while demonstrating exceptional leadership through its core values (golden rule; character; innovative/creative spirit; professionalism; and work ethic) in Nashville and the surrounding communities.

"These individuals are highly respected leaders in our community," said Greer Redden, managing director and market leader for Oakworth in Middle Tennessee. "We are honored to welcome Bill, Lisa and Maggie to our board, and we look forward to the valuable insight and guidance they will provide."

Clark is a partner in the assurance services division and leads the construction industry practice group leader in Marcum LLP's Nashville office. "Oakworth distinguishes itself by prioritizing personal relationships and communication," said Clark. "Their dedication to really understanding and vetting their clients is not just rare; it reflects their integrity and forward-thinking approach."

Dr. Piercey is managing partner of Tristela Capital Partners and former commissioner of health for the State of Tennessee. "My experience with Oakworth was fully customized. I was seeking an innovative and unconventional model for an out-of-market acquisition," said Piercey. "Oakworth tailored their services to meet my distinctive needs. Oakworth is not just about banking and loans. It's advisory and wealth management, too. Wherever I am in the lifecycle of entrepreneurship, Oakworth is there to customize a plan for me."

Spalding is member and senior vice president of Lockton Companies. "People in Middle Tennessee value a community and family-focused business. They also value a place that can connect and problem solve," said Spalding. "I saw that right away in Oakworth and I see a lot of continued momentum for them because of that."

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past six years in a row (2018-2023) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (FY2023) and had a client retention rate of 97% in 2023. As of Dec. 31, 2023, Oakworth had $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.2 billion in gross loans, $1.4 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

