Oakworth Capital Bank Receives BauerFinancial's 5-Star Rating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC) has earned BauerFinancial's top rating based on Q4 2022 financial data. A 5-star rating by the independent bank rating firm indicates a classification of "superior," determined by a formula that analyzes factors such as account profitability, historical trends, loan delinquencies, reserves, regulatory compliance and asset quality. For more than 30 years, BauerFinancial has applied the same strict criteria to all banks and credit unions to assign its ratings, and the information is free to the public on the company's website, https://www.bauerfinancial.com/star-ratings/.

Oakworth is one of the safest financial institutions in the country, with a well-capitalized balance sheet, pristine credit quality and a track record of profitability. The bank has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past five years in a row (2018-2022) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (January 2022 to January 2023) and has a client retention rate higher than 95%. As of Dec. 31, 2022, Oakworth had $1.3 billion in total assets, $974 million in gross loans, $1.2 billion in deposits and $1.8 billion in wealth and trust assets under management.

"BauerFinancial's 5-star rating is a universally recognized, independent affirmation of Oakworth's prioritization of safety and financial soundness, ultimately benefitting our clients, shareholders and communities," stated Jenifer Kimbrough, Oakworth's chief financial officer.

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates three offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama and plans to open a fourth office in 2023. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past five years in a row (2018-2022) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (January 2022 to January 2023) and has a client retention rate of 95% in 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2022, Oakworth had $1.3 billion in total assets, $974 million in gross loans, $1.2 billion in deposits and $1.8 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

For more information contact:

Sonia Blumstein

Phone: 205-278-2017

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Bank