Oakworth Capital Bank Welcomes J. Winston Busby as Wealth Strategist, Expands Oakworth's Client Experience

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) announced today that J. Winston Busby, J.D., LL.M. has joined the organization as wealth strategist and will serve closely-held business owners, professionals and families navigating complex financial decisions, including generational wealth preservation.

Winston Busby, J.D., LL.M., Joins Oakworth.

"Winston will be a tremendous resource for our clients, and we are thrilled to welcome him," said Oakworth Chief Operating Officer Sam Scalici. "He will work alongside our banking and wealth client advisor teams to provide guidance during moments that often matter most – such as liquidity events, succession planning, generational wealth transitions, trust and estate structuring and tax strategies."

Busby joins Oakworth from Dentons Sirote where he served as a shareholder and a member of the board of directors, and co-chair of the Trusts, Estates and Wealth Preservation Practice Group. The practice is nationally recognized and ranked Band 1 by Chambers High Net Worth, Private Wealth. In his legal practice, Busby provided counsel to individuals, families and business owners on estate planning, trust planning, wealth preservation, tax planning and trust and estate administration.

"I am honored to join Oakworth at such an exciting time in Oakworth's growth," added Busby. "For many years, I've had the honor to work with Oakworth clients and experienced first-hand the team's commitment to client service, professionalism and character."

A Fellow in the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) and recognized by "Best Lawyers in America" for tax law and trust and estate law, Busby earned a Master of Laws in Taxation from New York University School of Law, a Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Samford University's Cumberland School of Law, and a Bachelor of Science in finance from Auburn University.

About Oakworth Capital Bank and Oakworth Asset Management:



Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among "American Banker's" "Best Banks to Work For in the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of March 31, 2026, Oakworth had $2.0 billion in total assets, $1.7 billion in gross loans, $1.8 billion in deposits and $2.7 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC (OAM), a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Investment products and services offered via OAM are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because OAM is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. OAM does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about OAM, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.

Contact: Sonia Blumstein, [email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Bank