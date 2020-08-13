Oakworth Capital Bank Welcomes Marietta Urquhart to South Alabama Advisory Board

"We are happy to welcome Marietta to our Advisory Board," said Lincoln Lee Hammons, Market Leader for Oakworth in Mobile. "Marietta exemplifies all of our core values and she will be important in helping us grow Oakworth in Mobile and South Alabama. We look forward to her insight and leadership that she will provide as a member of our Advisory Board."

A licensed realtor with White-Spunner Realty Inc., Mrs. Urquhart is active in numerous business, civic and charitable organizations. She presently serves as a Trustee for the University of Alabama system where is Chair of Vision and Policy, Vice-Chair of Physical Properties, and a member of the Audit Risk and Compliance, Finance, Compensation, Nominating and Academic Affairs and Student Affairs Committees. She serves on the executive committees of the National Maritime Museum of the Gulf Coast, the Community Foundation of South Alabama and the UMS-Wright Foundation. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Mobile, the National Association of Realtors, The Commercial Exchange Club and the Mobile Area Association of Realtors.

She previously served on the Board of Directors for First Community Bank, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and the local Advisory Board for Wachovia Bank. She is a graduate of Leadership Mobile and Leadership Alabama and has served in numerous leadership positions in Mobile including Chair of the Board for UMS-Wright and President of the Junior League of Mobile. She attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and received a B.A. degree from the University of Alabama in Birmingham.

She is married to Dr. William Johnson Urquhart. They have two daughters and four grandchildren and are active members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

