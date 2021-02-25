Oakworth Capital Bank Welcomes Two Board Members to Middle Tennessee Board

"We are happy to welcome Ed and Tucker to our Board," said Greer Redden, Market Leader for Oakworth in Middle Tennessee. "They exemplify all of our core values and will be important in helping us grow Oakworth in Middle Tennessee. We look forward to the insight and leadership that they will provide as a member of our Board."

Mr. Ed Woodside has been in business since 1987, owning and co-owning several businesses and hotel properties during this time. Mr. Woodside was the Chairman of First South Bank, chartered in Jackson. Additionally, he served on the board for Simmons Bank and is involved with Masterfit Medical Supply and GenPac Distribution.

Mr. Tucker Herndon is Managing Partner of the Nashville office of Burr & Forman law firm and focuses on commercial lending and creditors' rights, representing financial institutions and borrowers in drafting and negotiating loan documentations, workouts, foreclosures, and real estate transactions.

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to successful businesses, families and individuals. Oakworth serves its valued clients across the United States from its offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Nashville. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit www.oakworth.com.

