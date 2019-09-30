Oakworth Capital, Inc. Adds Two to Board of Directors

Rebekah Elgin-Council is the current Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, where she has been employed since 1994. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alabama and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Elgin-Council serves on many boards in the community including the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, the Alys Stephens Center, the Birmingham Museum of Art and the World Games 2021 Organizing Committee Board. She is an alumnus of Leadership Birmingham and Momentum Leadership. Elgin-Council is also a past board member for Birmingham AIDS Outreach and Birmingham Education Foundation.

Dr. Sanjay Singh is an entrepreneur and investor. He obtained his Ph.D. in Management Information Systems and Strategic Management from the University of Georgia. A faculty member at the University of Alabama at Birmingham for 20 years, he taught and supervised masters' and doctoral students in the schools of business, engineering, computer science and healthcare administration. Singh is a former partner with CTS, a regional software firm that merged in 2017 with CGI. He serves on the boards of Founders Investment Bank, CS Equities and Pack Health. Singh also serves on various civic boards including the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, Rotary Club of Birmingham, Birmingham Business Alliance, Birmingham Museum of Art, Alys Stephens Center, Leadership Alabama and the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

"We are excited to have Rebekah and Sanjay join our already outstanding board. Each board member brings a unique background and set of experiences to the team. Their guidance will continue to be critical as we build a distinctive financial services franchise," said Scott B. Reed, senior managing director and chief executive director. "They make our institution stronger and even more valuable to our clients."

Elgin-Council and Singh join Oakworth's current 11 board members including inside directors Samuel E. Upchurch, Jr.; Scott B. Reed; Sam A. Scalici, Jr. and Forest W. Whatley, Jr. Outside directors include Robert A. Reed, president and chief executive office of ABC Polymer Industries; Richard D. Horsley (retired), former vice chairman of the board of directors and executive financial officer of Regions Financial Corporation; E. Lyle Cain, Jr., M.D., surgeon at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham; Matthew G. Mead, principal and co-founder of Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC.; William Morton, chairman and chief executive officer with Robins & Morton; Samford (Sandy) T. Myers, managing director of ASF, Inc. and Luther J. Strange, III, principle at Luther Strange & Associates, LLC.

