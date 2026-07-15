Oakworth Capital Inc. Announces Addition of Carothers to Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) announced that W. Russell "Russ" Carothers III was appointed to its board of directors, effective today, July 15, 2026.

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "Russ' depth of knowledge and experience across all facets of the financial services industry will be an asset to our board and to our company. We look forward to his insight and direction as we continue our mission to 'Redefine Financial Services' by making our clients' financial lives easier and helping them achieve their objectives."

W. Russell “Russ” Carothers III joins the Oakworth Capital Inc. Board of Directors

Carothers brings nearly 40 years of finance, information technology and operational leadership experience, having served 37 years at EY in the financial services audit practice with a specialization in banking and capital markets.

Carothers has served clients across the financial services spectrum from community banks to multinational financial services corporations to global exchanges. Carothers will serve as a financial expert and chair Oakworth's audit committee.

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work For in the U.S." for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those years and ranking No. 2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of March 31, 2026, Oakworth had $2.0 billion in total assets, $1.7 billion in gross loans, $1.8 billion in deposits and $2.7 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.

For more information contact:

Jenifer Kimbrough

Phone: 205-263-4704

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.