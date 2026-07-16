Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 14% Growth in Net Income

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 14% net income growth and 10% diluted EPS growth in the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Growth in profitability is attributable to top line revenue growth in the banking and wealth management space paired with expense control. Year-over-year loan growth of 15%, deposit growth of 12% and wealth asset growth of 22% demonstrated strength in the core business. Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We are focused on profitable execution across all four of our markets. Second quarter performance indicates our team's ability to deliver results. I look forward to continuing to improve upon our goals of balanced growth and improving profitability."

As of and year-to-date June 30, 2026 highlights include:

Income/Profitability:

Net income of $10.7 million compared to $9.4 million in first half 2025

Diluted earnings per share of $2.07 compared to $1.89 in first half 2025

Pre-tax pre-provision income of $17.5 million compared to $14.5 million in first half 2025 (+21%)

Revenue of $45.7 million: 15% higher than $39.8 million in first half 2025 14% year-over-year growth in net interest income 22% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees

Non-interest expenses of $28.2 million compared to $25.3 million in first half 2025 12% higher year-over-year Includes $872 thousand ($660 thousand, net of tax) strategic write-down of other real estate in 1Q26

ROAE of 14.0%

ROAA of 1.1%

Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:

Wealth assets of $2.96 billion, 22% higher than $2.42 billion one year prior

Year-over-year loan growth of 12% on average basis and 15% on period end basis to $1.7 billion

Year-over-year deposit growth of 11% on average basis and 12% on period end basis to $1.8 billion

Tangible book value per share: $32.35

Safety and Soundness:

Credit quality metrics: $11.6 million non-performing loans Includes C&I credit moved to non-accrual in 1Q26 $1.25 million impairment recognized in second quarter $829 thousand past due +90 loans $2.5 million ORE 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net

Capital ratios Total risk-based capital: 11.9% CET1: 10.7% Tier 1 leverage: 9.6%



About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management, and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work For in the U.S." for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those years and ranking No. 2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of June 30, 2026, Oakworth had $2.1 billion in total assets, $1.7 billion in gross loans, $1.8 billion in deposits and $3.0 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



































(In millions)

As of

Change

Change



6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

6/30/2026 vs. 3/31/2026

6/30/2026 vs. 6/30/2025





































Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 2,957

$ 2,705

$ 2,685

$ 2,566

$ 2,415

$ 252

9 %

$ 542

22 %





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

As of

Change

Change



6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

6/30/2026 vs. 3/31/2026

6/30/2026 vs. 6/30/2025 Assets



































Cash and due from banks

$ 128,029

$ 113,891

$ 194,946

$ 153,084

$ 124,351

$ 14,138

12 %

$ 3,678

3 % Federal funds sold

1,050

1,951

1,325

950

1,900

(901)

-46 %

(850)

-45 % Securities available for sale

226,098

213,286

201,684

189,673

175,535

12,812

6 %

50,563

29 % Loans, net of unearned income

1,725,998

1,665,422

1,604,023

1,533,734

1,496,222

60,576

4 %

229,776

15 % Allowance for credit losses

(20,754)

(19,871)

(19,348)

(18,734)

(17,944)

(883)

4 %

(2,810)

16 % Loans, net

1,705,244

1,645,551

1,584,675

1,515,000

1,478,278

59,693

4 %

226,966

15 % Fixed assets

3,326

3,447

3,625

3,821

3,980

(121)

-4 %

(654)

-16 % Interest receivable

7,516

7,560

7,246

6,845

6,611

(44)

-1 %

905

14 % Other assets

59,859

54,169

52,723

52,825

58,967

5,690

11 %

892

2 % Total assets

$ 2,131,122

$ 2,039,855

$ 2,046,224

$ 1,922,198

$ 1,849,622

$ 91,267

4 %

$ 281,500

15 %





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 319,544

$ 320,493

$ 304,683

$ 300,340

$ 273,119

$ (949)

0 %

$ 46,425

17 % Interest-bearing deposits

1,438,204

1,467,134

1,526,302

1,397,942

1,299,175

(28,930)

-2 %

139,029

11 % Total deposits

1,757,748

1,787,627

1,830,985

1,698,282

1,572,294

(29,879)

-2 %

185,454

12 % Total Borrowings

188,322

78,299

38,831

58,809

118,786

110,023

141 %

69,536

59 % Accrued interest payable

1,299

598

1,223

710

1,452

701

117 %

(153)

-11 % Other liabilities

20,464

20,950

26,521

20,657

21,333

(486)

-2 %

(869)

-4 % Total liabilities

1,967,833

1,887,474

1,897,560

1,778,458

1,713,865

80,359

4 %

253,968

15 % Total stockholders' equity

163,289

152,381

148,664

143,740

135,757

10,908

7 %

27,532

20 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,131,122

$ 2,039,855

$ 2,046,224

$ 1,922,198

$ 1,849,622

$ 91,267

4 %

$ 281,500

15 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

Quarter Ended

Change

Change



6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

2Q26 vs. 1Q26

2Q26 vs. 2Q25





































Interest income:



































Loans, including fees

$ 26,711

$ 25,373

$ 25,817

$ 26,194

$ 25,306

$ 1,338

5 %

$ 1,405

6 % Securities available for sale

2,219

2,015

1,814

1,667

1,605

204

10 %

614

38 % Short term investments

1,049

1,201

1,772

1,058

1,043

(152)

-13 %

6

1 % Total interest income

29,979

28,589

29,403

28,919

27,954

1,390

5 %

2,025

7 % Interest expense:



































Deposits

9,931

10,375

11,289

11,357

11,049

(444)

-4 %

(1,118)

-10 % Borrowings

1,605

763

678

1,114

1,022

842

110 %

583

57 % Total interest expense

11,536

11,138

11,967

12,471

12,071

398

4 %

(535)

-4 % Net interest income

18,443

17,451

17,436

16,448

15,883

992

6 %

2,560

16 % Provision for credit losses

2,007

1,315

1,010

905

1,236

692

53 %

771

62 % Net interest income after provision 16,436

16,136

16,426

15,543

14,647

300

2 %

1,789

12 % for loan losses



































Non-interest income

4,994

4,837

4,647

4,392

4,131

157

3 %

863

21 % Non-interest expense

13,664

14,538

14,634

13,223

12,964

(874)

-6 %

700

5 % Income before income taxes

7,766

6,435

6,439

6,712

5,814

1,331

21 %

1,952

34 % Provision for income taxes

1,901

1,565

1,145

1,653

1,434

336

21 %

467

33 % Net Income

5,865

4,870

5,294

5,059

4,380

995

20 %

1,485

34 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.15

$ 0.96

$ 1.05

$ 1.01

$ 0.88

$ 0.19

20 %

$ 0.27

31 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.13

$ 0.94

$ 1.04

$ 1.01

$ 0.88

$ 0.19

20 %

$ 0.25

28 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.



















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



(in thousands)

YTD Period Ended







6/30/2026



6/30/2025

Change



















Interest income:

















Loans, including fees

$ 52,083



$ 50,108

$ 1,975

4 % Securities available for sale

4,234



3,080

1,154

37 % Short term investments

2,251



2,212

39

2 % Total interest income

58,568



55,400

3,168

6 % Interest expense:

















Deposits

20,306



22,317

(2,011)

-9 % Borrowings

2,369



1,659

710

43 % Total interest expense

22,675



23,976

(1,301)

-5 % Net interest income

35,893



31,424

4,469

14 % Provision for credit losses

3,321



2,011

1,310

65 % Net interest income after provision

32,572



29,413

3,159

11 % for loan losses

















Non-interest income

9,831



8,376

1,455

17 % Non-interest expense

28,202



25,289

2,913

12 % Income before income taxes

14,201



12,500

1,701

14 % Provision for income taxes

3,466



3,089

377

12 % Net Income

10,735



9,411

1,324

14 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.11



$ 1.89

$ 0.22

12 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.07



$ 1.89

$ 0.18

10 %

For more information contact:

Jenifer Kimbrough

Phone: 205-263-4704

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.