Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 14% Growth in Net Income

News provided byOakworth Capital Inc.
Jul 16, 2026, 11:00 ET
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 14% net income growth and 10% diluted EPS growth in the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Growth in profitability is attributable to top line revenue growth in the banking and wealth management space paired with expense control. Year-over-year loan growth of 15%, deposit growth of 12% and wealth asset growth of 22% demonstrated strength in the core business. Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We are focused on profitable execution across all four of our markets. Second quarter performance indicates our team's ability to deliver results. I look forward to continuing to improve upon our goals of balanced growth and improving profitability."
As of and year-to-date June 30, 2026 highlights include:
Income/Profitability:
- Net income of $10.7 million compared to $9.4 million in first half 2025
- Diluted earnings per share of $2.07 compared to $1.89 in first half 2025
- Pre-tax pre-provision income of $17.5 million compared to $14.5 million in first half 2025 (+21%)
- Revenue of $45.7 million: 15% higher than $39.8 million in first half 2025
- 14% year-over-year growth in net interest income
- 22% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees
- Non-interest expenses of $28.2 million compared to $25.3 million in first half 2025
- 12% higher year-over-year
- Includes $872 thousand ($660 thousand, net of tax) strategic write-down of other real estate in 1Q26
- ROAE of 14.0%
- ROAA of 1.1%
Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:
- Wealth assets of $2.96 billion, 22% higher than $2.42 billion one year prior
- Year-over-year loan growth of 12% on average basis and 15% on period end basis to $1.7 billion
- Year-over-year deposit growth of 11% on average basis and 12% on period end basis to $1.8 billion
- Tangible book value per share: $32.35
Safety and Soundness:
- Credit quality metrics:
- $11.6 million non-performing loans
- Includes C&I credit moved to non-accrual in 1Q26
- $1.25 million impairment recognized in second quarter
- $829 thousand past due +90 loans
- $2.5 million ORE
- 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net
- $11.6 million non-performing loans
- Capital ratios
- Total risk-based capital: 11.9%
- CET1: 10.7%
- Tier 1 leverage: 9.6%
About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management, and advisory services to clients across the United States.
Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work For in the U.S." for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those years and ranking No. 2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of June 30, 2026, Oakworth had $2.1 billion in total assets, $1.7 billion in gross loans, $1.8 billion in deposits and $3.0 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.
Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.
|
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
|
WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)
|
(In millions)
|
As of
|
Change
|
Change
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
6/30/2026 vs. 3/31/2026
|
6/30/2026 vs. 6/30/2025
|
Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)
|
$ 2,957
|
$ 2,705
|
$ 2,685
|
$ 2,566
|
$ 2,415
|
$ 252
|
9 %
|
$ 542
|
22 %
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
As of
|
Change
|
Change
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
6/30/2026 vs. 3/31/2026
|
6/30/2026 vs. 6/30/2025
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 128,029
|
$ 113,891
|
$ 194,946
|
$ 153,084
|
$ 124,351
|
$ 14,138
|
12 %
|
$ 3,678
|
3 %
|
Federal funds sold
|
1,050
|
1,951
|
1,325
|
950
|
1,900
|
(901)
|
-46 %
|
(850)
|
-45 %
|
Securities available for sale
|
226,098
|
213,286
|
201,684
|
189,673
|
175,535
|
12,812
|
6 %
|
50,563
|
29 %
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
1,725,998
|
1,665,422
|
1,604,023
|
1,533,734
|
1,496,222
|
60,576
|
4 %
|
229,776
|
15 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(20,754)
|
(19,871)
|
(19,348)
|
(18,734)
|
(17,944)
|
(883)
|
4 %
|
(2,810)
|
16 %
|
Loans, net
|
1,705,244
|
1,645,551
|
1,584,675
|
1,515,000
|
1,478,278
|
59,693
|
4 %
|
226,966
|
15 %
|
Fixed assets
|
3,326
|
3,447
|
3,625
|
3,821
|
3,980
|
(121)
|
-4 %
|
(654)
|
-16 %
|
Interest receivable
|
7,516
|
7,560
|
7,246
|
6,845
|
6,611
|
(44)
|
-1 %
|
905
|
14 %
|
Other assets
|
59,859
|
54,169
|
52,723
|
52,825
|
58,967
|
5,690
|
11 %
|
892
|
2 %
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,131,122
|
$ 2,039,855
|
$ 2,046,224
|
$ 1,922,198
|
$ 1,849,622
|
$ 91,267
|
4 %
|
$ 281,500
|
15 %
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
$ 319,544
|
$ 320,493
|
$ 304,683
|
$ 300,340
|
$ 273,119
|
$ (949)
|
0 %
|
$ 46,425
|
17 %
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
1,438,204
|
1,467,134
|
1,526,302
|
1,397,942
|
1,299,175
|
(28,930)
|
-2 %
|
139,029
|
11 %
|
Total deposits
|
1,757,748
|
1,787,627
|
1,830,985
|
1,698,282
|
1,572,294
|
(29,879)
|
-2 %
|
185,454
|
12 %
|
Total Borrowings
|
188,322
|
78,299
|
38,831
|
58,809
|
118,786
|
110,023
|
141 %
|
69,536
|
59 %
|
Accrued interest payable
|
1,299
|
598
|
1,223
|
710
|
1,452
|
701
|
117 %
|
(153)
|
-11 %
|
Other liabilities
|
20,464
|
20,950
|
26,521
|
20,657
|
21,333
|
(486)
|
-2 %
|
(869)
|
-4 %
|
Total liabilities
|
1,967,833
|
1,887,474
|
1,897,560
|
1,778,458
|
1,713,865
|
80,359
|
4 %
|
253,968
|
15 %
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
163,289
|
152,381
|
148,664
|
143,740
|
135,757
|
10,908
|
7 %
|
27,532
|
20 %
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 2,131,122
|
$ 2,039,855
|
$ 2,046,224
|
$ 1,922,198
|
$ 1,849,622
|
$ 91,267
|
4 %
|
$ 281,500
|
15 %
|
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Change
|
Change
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
2Q26 vs. 1Q26
|
2Q26 vs. 2Q25
|
Interest income:
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 26,711
|
$ 25,373
|
$ 25,817
|
$ 26,194
|
$ 25,306
|
$ 1,338
|
5 %
|
$ 1,405
|
6 %
|
Securities available for sale
|
2,219
|
2,015
|
1,814
|
1,667
|
1,605
|
204
|
10 %
|
614
|
38 %
|
Short term investments
|
1,049
|
1,201
|
1,772
|
1,058
|
1,043
|
(152)
|
-13 %
|
6
|
1 %
|
Total interest income
|
29,979
|
28,589
|
29,403
|
28,919
|
27,954
|
1,390
|
5 %
|
2,025
|
7 %
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
9,931
|
10,375
|
11,289
|
11,357
|
11,049
|
(444)
|
-4 %
|
(1,118)
|
-10 %
|
Borrowings
|
1,605
|
763
|
678
|
1,114
|
1,022
|
842
|
110 %
|
583
|
57 %
|
Total interest expense
|
11,536
|
11,138
|
11,967
|
12,471
|
12,071
|
398
|
4 %
|
(535)
|
-4 %
|
Net interest income
|
18,443
|
17,451
|
17,436
|
16,448
|
15,883
|
992
|
6 %
|
2,560
|
16 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,007
|
1,315
|
1,010
|
905
|
1,236
|
692
|
53 %
|
771
|
62 %
|
Net interest income after provision
|
16,436
|
16,136
|
16,426
|
15,543
|
14,647
|
300
|
2 %
|
1,789
|
12 %
|
for loan losses
|
Non-interest income
|
4,994
|
4,837
|
4,647
|
4,392
|
4,131
|
157
|
3 %
|
863
|
21 %
|
Non-interest expense
|
13,664
|
14,538
|
14,634
|
13,223
|
12,964
|
(874)
|
-6 %
|
700
|
5 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
7,766
|
6,435
|
6,439
|
6,712
|
5,814
|
1,331
|
21 %
|
1,952
|
34 %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
1,901
|
1,565
|
1,145
|
1,653
|
1,434
|
336
|
21 %
|
467
|
33 %
|
Net Income
|
5,865
|
4,870
|
5,294
|
5,059
|
4,380
|
995
|
20 %
|
1,485
|
34 %
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$ 1.15
|
$ 0.96
|
$ 1.05
|
$ 1.01
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.19
|
20 %
|
$ 0.27
|
31 %
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 1.13
|
$ 0.94
|
$ 1.04
|
$ 1.01
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.19
|
20 %
|
$ 0.25
|
28 %
|
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
YTD Period Ended
|
6/30/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
Change
|
Interest income:
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 52,083
|
$ 50,108
|
$ 1,975
|
4 %
|
Securities available for sale
|
4,234
|
3,080
|
1,154
|
37 %
|
Short term investments
|
2,251
|
2,212
|
39
|
2 %
|
Total interest income
|
58,568
|
55,400
|
3,168
|
6 %
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
20,306
|
22,317
|
(2,011)
|
-9 %
|
Borrowings
|
2,369
|
1,659
|
710
|
43 %
|
Total interest expense
|
22,675
|
23,976
|
(1,301)
|
-5 %
|
Net interest income
|
35,893
|
31,424
|
4,469
|
14 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
3,321
|
2,011
|
1,310
|
65 %
|
Net interest income after provision
|
32,572
|
29,413
|
3,159
|
11 %
|
for loan losses
|
Non-interest income
|
9,831
|
8,376
|
1,455
|
17 %
|
Non-interest expense
|
28,202
|
25,289
|
2,913
|
12 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
14,201
|
12,500
|
1,701
|
14 %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
3,466
|
3,089
|
377
|
12 %
|
Net Income
|
10,735
|
9,411
|
1,324
|
14 %
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$ 2.11
|
$ 1.89
|
$ 0.22
|
12 %
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 2.07
|
$ 1.89
|
$ 0.18
|
10 %
For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.
Share this article