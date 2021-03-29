ObeEnd Wins Red Dot Design Award 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WAT Medical's innovative weight management wristband, ObeEnd, receives an award in Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021, for its aesthetically appealing, innovative, and smart design quality.

The Red Dot Award: Product Design has been appraising the best designs of various products submitted by manufacturers and designers from around the world since 1955. ObeEnd is selected, among a highly competitive pool of products from over 60 countries, as one that has one of the most outstanding designs of 2021.

ObeEnd is the world's first smart wristband that utilizes targeted neuromodulation and closed-loop feedback technology to help manage weight. It seamlessly incorporates a wide variety of hardware utilities in its simple and elegant design. The electrodes used for targeted neuromodulation are embedded within the wrist strap. The step counting, heart rate monitoring, and fitness tracking functions are all blended in the main unit of the device. ObeEnd is made of hypoallergenic medical grade silicone, and offers IP65 water resistance.

The HD touchscreen and user-friendly interface offer users a straightforward way to operate the device and to monitor their exercise progression. The mobile application offers additional long-term data tracking, and helps provide feedback for its users through a closed loop system; by monitoring exercise routines and physical activities, personalized exercise goals can be generated. ObeEnd is the first wearable device to combine the therapeutic aspects of neuromodulation with fitness tracking utilities.

ObeEnd is a wellness device to help consumers manage weight and enjoy healthy lifestyle. It is approved by US Federal Communications Commission and CE marked. It is the second device developed by WAT Medical to receive an international design award. WAT Medical's anti-nausea wristband, EmeTerm, received the iF design award in 2017 for its intuitive usability and innovative design, and is currently distributed over 30 countries and eligible for FSA and HAS.

ObeEnd can be found on www.obeend.us, and will be initiating its crowdfunding campaign in Kickstarter.

SOURCE WAT Medical Enterprise Ltd.