O'BRIEN AND ZUCKERMAN JOIN STRIKING TEAMSTERS NURSES AT HENRY FORD GENESYS

750 Teamsters Nurses Escalate Contract Demands as Strike Approaches Two Months

GRAND BLANC, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman joined striking nurses at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital on the picket line this morning. Nearly 750 nurses and case workers, represented by Teamsters Local 332, have been on strike since Sept. 1 due to the employer's refusal to negotiate a fair collective bargaining agreement.

"Henry Ford Genesys has hit a new low by forcing 750 Teamsters out on strike," O'Brien said. "These nurses and case workers are asking for nothing more than respect and common-sense protections that put patient safety at the forefront. Our members will not let them get away with padding their pockets by punishing patients and abandoning this community. Teamsters nurses will win, no matter how long it takes."

Local 332 remains fully committed to securing a contract that recognizes the essential work of nurses and case workers in delivering quality care for patients. The workers are fighting for safer nurse-to-patient ratios, better working conditions, and competitive compensation.

"It's disappointing that Henry Ford Genesys continues to spend their money and energy on union busting and replacement nurses instead of simply offering their own workers a fair agreement," said Dan Glass, President of Local 332. "Management has played games at the bargaining table for months and continues to do so while Teamsters nurses hold strong on the picket line. We are united in our demands and will stay out as long as it takes."

The nonprofit hospital reported an operating income of $294.2 million in 2024, which is an increase from $80.5 million in 2023.

"I am deeply frustrated that Henry Ford Genesys has been taking so long to address our concerns at the bargaining table. A commitment to safe staffing ratios is not negotiable, they're essential for protecting our patients," said Carolyn Clemons, a Teamsters nurse at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital. "We're standing up for ourselves and for the safety of every patient that walks through the hospital doors."

