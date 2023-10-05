Observe Inc. Unveils Hubble - The Only Observability Platform to Deliver Real-Time Insights at Petabyte-Per-Day Scale

Observe's New Product Release Includes Multiple Generative AI Integrations; Company Also Announces $50 Million in Series A3 Financing Led By Sutter Hill Ventures

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Observe, Inc. the SaaS observability company reinventing the way machine-generated data is stored, managed and analyzed, today announced Hubble, its biggest and most innovative product release to date. Hubble improves user productivity with a completely revamped Explorer interface, which includes numerous generative AI features, facilitating product help, coding, RegEx generation, incident workflow and more. Also announced today is $50 million in Series A3 financing led by Sutter Hill Ventures, bringing total funding raised to date to $164.5 million.

As businesses increasingly become digital, the volume of telemetry data generated by modern distributed applications is exploding. Legacy observability and monitoring tools were not designed for these data volumes, or the complexity required to investigate unknown problems in production. As a result, businesses are seeing legacy tool costs spiral out of control and mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) rise.

"We've always viewed observability - first and foremost - as a data problem. To troubleshoot unknown problems, users need immediate access to relevant contextual data. And they need to be able to afford to retain and analyze that data a year or more," said Jeremy Burton, CEO, Observe Inc. "Observe has a modern architecture. All the data is in one place, we derive relationships within it and because we separate storage and compute, it's stored economically for however long the customer needs it."

Hubble allows users to discover things they could never see before at a scale previously thought impossible. New Explorer interfaces to logs & metrics simplify the onboarding experience for new users and now feature a 'Live' mode enabling data to be queried in 20 seconds or less from the time it was created.

Embedded within the new explorers are generative AI features which improve productivity by 20-50% depending on the experience of the user. New AI features in the product now include:

O11y GPT Help: An in-product chatbot assistant that responds to natural language inquiries from the user about Observe capabilities, 'how-to' tasks or error messages.

An in-product chatbot assistant that responds to natural language inquiries from the user about Observe capabilities, 'how-to' tasks or error messages. O11y GPT Extract: A RegEx generation tool that parses data to add structure to logs on-the-fly. With O11y Extract, users never have to write a RegEx again.

A RegEx generation tool that parses data to add structure to logs on-the-fly. With O11y Extract, users never have to write a RegEx again. O11y GPT Slack Assistant: O11y GPT as an assistant embedded into Slack helping users troubleshoot issues and summarize threads for incident response.

O11y GPT as an assistant embedded into Slack helping users troubleshoot issues and summarize threads for incident response. OPAL Co-Pilot: An assistant that generates OPAL code – Observe's query language – in response to natural language inputs e.g. // extract ip_address from log.

Almost all users currently analyze their observability data within Observe. Hubble expands the range data access options, including a supported Public API; a Command Line Interface (CLI); export to CSV; and data sharing to Snowflake so users can do further analysis using their Business Intelligence tool of choice.

Observe enables users to be up and running in minutes via Observe Apps - pre-built packages of content containing Observe's opinion on how to observe specific environments. With Hubble, users now have access to new apps for MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB Atlas, Prometheus, OpenAI, Threat Intelligence, Security Onion and Orca Security.

Finally, Observe is making available today a self-service trial at http://www.observeinc.com. Users who sign up will get access to a full-featured version of Observe with the ability to load their own data.

Today's announcement caps a year of exponential growth for Observe, including $50 million in Series A3 financing from Sutter Hill Ventures, bringing its total funding to date to $164.5 million.

"Observe has taken a unique approach to observability and we're very pleased at their progress in the last year," said Mike Speiser, managing partner, Sutter Hill Ventures. "Customers are starting to realize that old tools can't solve new problems and everyone will need to re-architect over the next few years. The market opportunity ahead for Observe is vast."

Observe has doubled employee headcount in the past year, ingests almost 200TB of data per day and has already surpassed its new annual contract value (ACV) plan for 2023, which includes contracts with Topgolf, F5 and Reveal Data.

For more information, please read Observe's most recent blog post, or visit observeinc.com .

About Observe, Inc.

Headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., Observe is the observability company reinventing the way business data is stored, managed and analyzed. Only Observe eliminates silos of logs, metrics and traces by storing all data in a single, more cost-efficient data lake. The company's unique Data Graph technology enables users to troubleshoot distributed applications three times faster than competing observability solutions. Brands such as Topgolf, Reveal Data and F5 trust Observe to turn their telemetry data into actionable information. Investors include Sutter Hill Ventures, Capital One Ventures and Madrona Venture Group. For more information, visit: www.observeinc.com .

Media Contact:

Tom Hannigan

Bateman Agency for Observe

[email protected]

SOURCE Observe, Inc.