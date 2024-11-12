Observe Introduces AI Capabilities to Troubleshoot Faster In Kubernetes Environments

New offering introduces Kubernetes Explorer, a purpose-built Observability experience to simplify troubleshooting the health and performance of Kubernetes-deployed workloads.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Observe, Inc. , the AI-powered observability company, today announced the launch of Kubernetes Explorer, a powerful new addition to its observability platform designed to simplify visualizing and troubleshooting for cloud-native environments. Unveiled at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2024 , Kubernetes Explorer enables DevOps teams, Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) and software engineers to easily understand disparate Kubernetes components, detect issues quickly, uncover root causes and resolve them faster than ever before.

According to the 2024 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Container Management report , "by 2027, more than 75% of all AI deployments will use container technology as the underlying compute environment, up from less than 50% today." As Kubernetes adoption continues to grow, driven by AI and edge computing trends, the complexity of observing distributed applications and infrastructure has increased. Observe addresses this challenge by unifying fragmented data across metrics, traces, and logs, providing insights that span applications, the Kubernetes platform, and cloud-native infrastructure.

"Kubernetes Explorer represents a leap forward in observability for cloud-native environments," said Jeremy Burton, CEO of Observe. "By leveraging Kubernetes Explorer and AI capabilities, we're enabling teams to cut through the complexity of Kubernetes and quickly pinpoint and resolve issues that would otherwise take much longer to troubleshoot."

Observe's AI Investigator tightly integrates with Kubernetes Explorer to create custom, incident-specific visualizations and suggestions, providing on-call engineers with an expert Kubernetes assistant while troubleshooting. Observe launched its new AI Investigator – based on an agentic AI approach – last month as part of its most significant product update to date, along with $145 million in Series B funding.

"The complexity of Cloud Native infrastructures remains a key challenge for SREs and on-call engineers," said James Governor, analyst and co-founder at RedMonk. "Observe is addressing this issue with Kubernetes specific tooling, augmented with new AI capabilities designed to automate visualization and discovery, identify anomalies and simplify troubleshooting."

Additional Kubernetes Explorer features include:

Kubernetes Hindsight : Provides historical visibility so teams can do retrospective analysis and performance optimization in ephemeral container environments.

: Provides historical visibility so teams can do retrospective analysis and performance optimization in ephemeral container environments. Cluster Optimization : Offers a visual map of workload distribution across the Kubernetes cluster, enabling quick identification of underutilized capacity and optimization of resources. This capability is crucial as the latest CNCF cloud-native FinOps survey found half of organizations overspend on Kubernetes infrastructure, primarily due to over-provisioning.

: Offers a visual map of workload distribution across the Kubernetes cluster, enabling quick identification of underutilized capacity and optimization of resources. This capability is crucial as the latest found half of organizations overspend on Kubernetes infrastructure, primarily due to over-provisioning. Resource Descriptors: Delivers comprehensive visibility into full YAML configurations of Kubernetes resources, maintaining deployment descriptor history for easy version comparison.

Kubernetes Explorer is available to all Observe customers at no additional cost, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing comprehensive observability solutions without hidden fees.

For more information about Kubernetes Explorer, read the accompanying blog and visit www.observeinc.com .

About Observe, Inc.

Observe – the AI-powered observability company – is reinventing how businesses detect anomalies, troubleshoot applications, and resolve incidents to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Only Observe eliminates silos of logs, metrics, and traces by storing all data in a single, cost-efficient data lake, analyzing all telemetry data using a single language, and providing access through a single, consistent, user interface. Observe's AI-Powered Observability enables companies to resolve software incidents three times faster at one-third the cost. Customers such as Capital One, Dialpad AI, Top Golf and more trust Observe to turn their data into actionable insights. Investors include Capital One Ventures, Evolution Equity Partners, Madrona Venture Group, and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit: www.observeinc.com .

