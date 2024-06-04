Observe Named Inaugural Snowflake Observability Partner Award Winner

Award recognition builds on company's recent business momentum with Series B funding, new products

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Observe, Inc. , the SaaS observability company reinventing the way machine-generated data is stored, managed, and analyzed, announced at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 , that it has been named the inaugural 2024 Data Cloud Product Observability Partner Award winner by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

Observe was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake Data Cloud, helping joint customers' engineering and DevOps teams to troubleshoot modern distributed applications faster. Observe is built on Snowflake's modern data platform, allowing Observe to ingest large volumes of machine-generated data into a central data lake. This data is transformed to rapidly provide relevant contextual information during an investigation via Observe's Data Graph – a graph of connected datasets, continuously updated in real time, representing how application microservices and cloud-native infrastructure interoperates.

"We are honored to be recognized with Snowflake's first-ever Data Cloud Product Observability Partner Award and look forward to our continued collaboration to bring our customers the fastest and most cost-effective way to troubleshoot modern distributed applications," said Jeremy Burton, CEO, Observe Inc. "Snowflake's Data Cloud Platform provides Observe with a unique foundation to build on top of. We can focus on the tough questions our users want to answer while Snowflake looks after the data, regardless of how much they send us."

"Congratulations to Observe for being named as Snowflake's inaugural Data Cloud Product Observability Partner Award," said Tyler Prince, SVP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake. "A strong partner ecosystem is foundational to Snowflake's mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven. Observe is core to that mission and together we're helping organizations across industries better activate and unlock their data for business value."

The observability landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by the increasing pace at which businesses are becoming digital and the corresponding exponential growth in telemetry data emitted from modern distributed applications. Legacy tools were designed for a different era. They struggle to keep up with the volume of data – resulting in skyrocketing prices and overage fees – and also to investigate 'unknown' problems, a phenomenon driven by the fact that modern applications push new code to production orders of magnitude more often.

This award recognition builds on Observe's recent business momentum, including a $125 million Series B funding round led by Sutter Hill Ventures, with participation from existing investors Capital One Ventures and Madrona and new investor Snowflake Ventures. The company also recently announced their Hubble release – scaling to over one petabyte per day, delivering the latest GenAI innovations – and introduced Trace Explorer , a new distributed tracing data environment.

About Observe, Inc.

Headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., Observe is the observability company reinventing the way business data is stored, managed and analyzed. Only Observe eliminates silos of logs, metrics and traces by storing all data in a single, more cost-efficient data lake. The company's unique Data Graph technology enables users to troubleshoot distributed applications three times faster than competing observability solutions. Brands such as Capital One, Topgolf, and F5 trust Observe to turn their business data into actionable information. Investors include Capital One Ventures, Madrona Venture Group and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit: www.observeinc.com .

