Observe Oral Cancer Action Month with a complimentary oral cancer screening with your checkup at Babylon Dental Care

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. and PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- November is Oral Cancer Action Month, and Babylon Dental Care wants to emphasize the importance of early detection to treat these diseases effectively. We are committed to the health and well-being of our patients, which is why we always provide a complimentary oral cancer screening with every hygiene checkup – not just this month but every month.

Jaclyn Cooper, Babylon Dental Care's Clinical Director, highlights the gravity of the situation, stating, "Most cases of oral cancer start out as suspicious lesions that were found by your dental provider. According to the American Cancer Society, it affects over 54,000 people in the United States every year. Statistics show 1 in 5 people diagnosed are under the age of 55. Oral cancer screenings are by far our best tool for detection and early intervention."

Oral cancer is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that can affect any part of the mouth, including the tongue, cheeks, throat, tonsils, and the floor of the mouth. Regular dental visits and hygiene checkups are critical for maintaining oral health and can also serve as a frontline defense against oral cancer.

Jaclyn continues: "During an oral cancer screening, the hygienist or dentist will take a look in your mouth, at your tongue, cheeks, throat, tonsils, and floor of the mouth to check for any red/white patches or sores, and check the surrounding head and neck region for any lumps or bumps. If anything suspicious is found, we will make notes about color, shape, and size and direct you on whether it's something we can recheck for changes in a few weeks or if you should see an oral surgeon for further evaluation. Early detection is incredibly important as it allows the doctors to create a more successful treatment plan before it spreads."

"Besides the dental benefits of coming in regularly for your hygiene visits, I cannot stress enough how important it is to have these screenings performed on a regular basis," she concludes. "Early detection saves lives."

Babylon Dental Care invites the Long Island community to take advantage of this opportunity for a free oral cancer screening to commemorate Oral Cancer Action Month. By doing so, Babylon Dental Care continues our commitment to the health of our patients and to the fight against oral cancer.

You can schedule your appointment by contacting Babylon Dental Care online. Simply fill out the request form and we will contact you directly to book your checkup and screening. Our team encourages everyone to share this message with friends and family to spread awareness about the importance of oral cancer screening.

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. We have two locations on the south shore of Long Island: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com.

Contact:

Jenn Brown

516-680-1133

[email protected]

SOURCE Babylon Dental Care