Obsession Has Many Names

"The IS customer is our youngest, most fiercely authentic yet," said Lisa Materazzo, vice president of Lexus marketing. "The marketing campaign, like the new IS, is equally authentic and celebrates those who fully embrace their passions."

Rather than casting actors, the campaign features eight micro-influencers. The first spot, "Names," moves quickly through people from different walks of life who introduce themselves by the names they've earned—be it sneakerhead, gamer or audiophile. Another spot, "Vanity Plates," demonstrates just how far these enthusiasts will go to show off the obsessions that define them. To ensure connection with all consumers, unique ads were created to further explore the meaning of "all in" for Asian, Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ markets.

"Names" and "Vanity Plates" will air during primetime, special events and sports including NFL playoffs and NBA. Potential drivers and enthusiasts of Lexus will be able to ask their Google Assistant-ready devices about the new Lexus IS model to learn more about the vehicle's latest technology, audio, performance and safety features, as well as link to nearby dealerships. The campaign also includes video, audio, connected speakers, print, social and display.

Lexus is connecting with an audience that embraces their passions fully by providing content that celebrates those who go "all in."

Epic Race . Lexus partnered with MotorTrend for an epic race between race car driver Rhys Millen and downhill skater Josh Neuman at speeds of over 70 MPH on Malibu's legendary Deer Creek Road. The series debuts today.

. Lexus partnered with MotorTrend for an epic race between race car driver and downhill skater at speeds of over 70 MPH on Malibu's legendary Deer Creek Road. The series debuts today. Travel Influencer . Lexus is partnering with Courageous Studios, CNN's brand studio, to produce a documentary-style campaign that follows Ugandan-American photographer, self-proclaimed geography nerd and travel expert Jessica Nabongo. The first black woman to visit every country in the world, Jessica's story unfolds as she approaches her next milestone: seeing every state in the U.S. The campaign will be distributed via CNNgo in February.

. Lexus is partnering with Courageous Studios, CNN's brand studio, to produce a documentary-style campaign that follows Ugandan-American photographer, self-proclaimed geography nerd and travel expert Jessica Nabongo. The first black woman to visit every country in the world, Jessica's story unfolds as she approaches her next milestone: seeing every state in the U.S. The campaign will be distributed via CNNgo in February. Fantasy Football. Last Fall, Lexus worked with Yahoo to create dynamic banners on the Yahoo Fantasy Football web site that leverage the players' stats to serve custom ads to fans engaging in their passion.

Additional media partnerships will roll out in the coming months. For more information on the new IS, visit https://www.lexus.com/models/IS.

