OBXmas 2025: Celebrate the Holidays Outer Banks-Style

DARE COUNTY, N.C., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau invites visitors and residents to discover OBXmas together, a holiday celebration with a full lineup of festive events up and down the Outer Banks. "A lot of families meet on the OBX with our central location on the East Coast," explains Lee Nettles, Executive Director. "The non-summer seasons of the Outer Banks are a gift for those in the know. Fantastic accommodation deals, no waiting at your favorite restaurants and wide-open beaches full of shelling treasures by day and a blanket of Milky Way stars at night."

WinterLights at the Elizabethan Gardens usher in the Holiday transformation of the Outer Banks of North Carolina into a dazzling and festive seasonal celebration waiting to be discovered at OBXmas.org

Holiday spirit comes alive in Manteo with the Town's Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade, Island Jingle at Roanoke Festival Park, the Holiday Flotilla Parade, and the enchanting WinterLights at the Elizabethan Gardens. On Hatteras Island, the community spreads holiday cheer with the Village Christmas Parade, the Holiday Trail of Lights, and the Shuck Hatteras Oyster Festival in Rodanthe on the eve of the winter solstice. In Duck, festivities include caroling and the town's Christmas tree lighting at the Duck Yuletide Celebration. In Kill Devil Hills, runners and walkers unite at the Holiday Hustle 5K and Elf Dash at Aviation Park, which will be illuminated when participants return for post-race festivities. For shoppers, the Outer Banks-wide holiday markets make crossing off Christmas lists a little easier while also supporting talented local artisans.

Celebrate the season with the Misfit Bars of Christmas and the 12 Bars of Christmas, where restaurants and bars across the Outer Banks go all out with seasonal menus, decorations, and festive events all month long. Beyond the festive lights and parades, visitors can also attend Christmas Past at Island Farm where guests are transported to the mid-1800s to explore historic traditions or visit Roanoke Island Festival Park for their Twelfth Night activity day with scavenger hunts and more throughout the park. Enjoy a fee-free day at the Wright Brothers National Memorial on December 17 as the nation commemorates the 122nd anniversary of the first flight. Then ring in the new year, at a kid-friendly hour, on the Manteo waterfront, where the night sky lights up with a festive New Year's Eve fireworks display.

For a complete list of holiday events and activities, visit OBXmas.org.

